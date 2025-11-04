Standard Chartered Bank has been ranked as Nigeria’s best-paying bank for entry-level staff

For job seekers, knowing which banks offer the highest pay can be crucial in making informed career decisions at a time when the cost of living has skyrocketed.

Beyond competitive salaries, many banks also offer intensive training programmes, performance-based incentives, and clear paths for career growth.

Insights from industry sources reveal the top 10 best-paying banks for entry-level staff in Nigeria:

Union Bank – N350,000

Reports revealed that Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s oldest financial institutions, pay an estimated monthly salary of N350,000 to N450,000 for new staff.

BusinessDay reports that the bank also offers substantial upfront allowances during the confirmation period. Its salary offer for entry-level staff is the 10th best among Nigerian banks.

Union Bank recently merged with Titan Trust Bank, with the two firms continuing to operate under the Union Bank brand.

Sterling Bank – N327,000

Sterling Bank pays its new employees around N327,000 per month. Sterling Bank continues to refine its remuneration packages to attract and retain talent in a competitive market.

Sterling Bank in the first 9 months of 2025 has spent N3.8 billion on staff wages and salaries..

Fidelity Bank - N360,000

Fidelity Bank reported N19.3 billion in wages and salary expenses in the first quarter of 2025. Industry data revealed that the bank pays an estimated N360,000 as net salary for confirmed entry-level staff.

Fidelity Bank has a programme for professional development and digital banking innovation, serving over 7.2 million customers across multiple channels.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) – N376,000

With operations in 20 African countries and major international markets, UBA offers entry-level staff a net salary of approximately N376,000 to N450,000 alongside structured mentorship and training programmes.

The bank reports that in the first nine months of 2025, it has spent N25.6 billion on staff wages and salaries.

Wema Bank – N388,000

Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank offers an estimated net monthly salary of N388,000. Wema Bank provides young professionals with opportunities to engage with modern banking technologies.

Its salary expenses in

First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) – N420,000

Technology-focused roles attract approximately N420,000 per month, while non-technical positions start at N312,000. Between Janaury and Novemeber, Wema Bank wages and salaries increased to N38.30 billion.

The bank operates a vast network of over 820 business locations and serves more than 42 million customers.

Providus Bank – N433,000

Known for innovation and employee development, Providus Bank offers an estimated net salary of N433,000 per month, making it a top choice for graduates seeking a forward-thinking work environment.

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) – N433,000

Technology-related roles command about N433,000 per month, while non-technology positions start at around N325,000, with additional quarterly bonuses.

GTbank has one of the highest wage bill in the industry and reported N88.4 billion in first 9 months of 2025.

Stanbic IBTC Bank – N511,000

Entry-level staff earn around ₦511,000 monthly. A subsidiary of Africa’s largest banking group by assets, Standard Bank, Stanbic IBTC operates in 20 African countries and 13 outside the continent. The bank combines career progression opportunities with extensive training initiatives for new graduates.

Standard Chartered Bank – N514,000

Leading the pack, Standard Chatartd bank offers an estimated net monthly salary of ₦514,000. Standard Chartered, a wholly owned subsidiary of the UK-based Standard Chartered Bank Plc, opened in Nigeria in 1999..

Other banks pay for entry level reported:

EcoBank – N394,000

SunTrust Bank – N390,000

Keystone Bank – N350,000

Access Bank – N330,000

Globus Bank – N276,000

Zenith Bank – N245,000

