ProvidusUnity Bank won the Best Place to Work for Women award at the Great Place to Work Awards 2026

The bank also finished second in the nationwide large-category workplace rankings, taking home two awards in total

The recognition comes as Nigeria's corporate sector faces growing scrutiny over women's access to leadership and equal opportunities

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

ProvidusUnity Bank has taken two prizes at the Great Place to Work Awards 2026, including the top honour for workplace inclusion of women in Nigeria.

The bank claimed the Best Place to Work for Women award, which goes to organisations that give women access to professional growth, career advancement and leadership roles.

ProvidusUnity Bank earns recognition for promoting women's career development and workplace inclusion. Photo: VioletaStoimenova

Source: Getty Images

It also placed second in the large-category nationwide workplace rankings, adding a second award to its haul at the ceremony.

What the awards mean for the bank

Walter Akpani, managing director and chief executive officer of ProvidusUnity Bank, said the wins showed the bank's commitment to building an environment where employees can grow. He described the Best Place to Work for Women recognition as especially meaningful because it reflected deliberate efforts to promote diversity, equal opportunity and inclusion across the organisation.

Kingsley Ogirri, group head of human resources at the bank, said the institution's goal was to weave inclusion into the daily experience of every employee, rather than treat it as a standalone policy. He said the bank had worked to build a space where staff feel respected, supported and motivated to perform.

The bank did not share data on the share of women in its workforce, their representation at senior management level or the overall gender breakdown of its employees.

ProvidusUnity Bank maintains its record of workplace recognition. Photo: Providus

Source: Getty Images

A record of workplace recognition

The 2026 awards are not the bank's first. In 2025, ProvidusUnity Bank was named Best Workplace in Promoting a Fun and Friendly Culture. Before that, it won the Best Workplace in Promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion category in both 2023 and 2024, building a consistent record of recognition for its workplace culture.

The latest honours arrive as debate over women's participation in Nigeria's private sector continues to grow, with questions around hiring, promotion paths, pay equity and leadership access remaining central to discussions about corporate inclusion.

ProvidusUnity Bank said it plans to keep investing in a workplace culture that backs diversity and employee development, describing its people and inclusion commitments as key drivers of long-term business growth.

Top female bank CEOs in Nigeria 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s banking industry is witnessing a historic shift as more women rise to the highest leadership positions across major commercial and merchant banks.

As of early 2026, female representation at the top of the country’s financial institutions has reached an unprecedented level, marking a major milestone for gender inclusion in corporate Nigeria.

From tier-one banks to fast-growing merchant and non-interest banks, women are now leading strategy, driving profitability, pushing digital innovation, and expanding access to finance for businesses and individuals alike.

Source: Legit.ng