When a Nigerian nurse moves to Canada, earning around CAD 43 per hour, or roughly CAD 85,000 to 90,000 per year, the move can be financially rewarding. This salary far exceeds typical nursing pay in Nigeria. It is usually enough to cover Canada’s higher living costs, including housing, taxes, and daily expenses, while still leaving room for savings.

Nigerian nurses in Canada can earn CAD 43/hr, about CAD 85K to 90K a year. Photo: @TarokTv (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

A Nigerian nurse can relocate to Canada and earn in two days what would take a month in Nigeria at the entry-level rate of $30 per hour .

. Relocating is especially financially rewarding in provinces like Alberta or Saskatchewan , where hourly wages can reach up to $61 while taxes are lower and rent is more affordable.

, where while taxes are lower and rent is more affordable. Aim for a gross annual salary of at least $85,000 as a single individual, or $110,000 for a family , to maintain a comfortable lifestyle while still saving.

, to maintain a comfortable lifestyle while still saving. More than 92% of nursing positions in Canada offer valuable additional benefits, such as employer-paid pensions and dental coverage, which can greatly boost your overall earnings.

Nigerian nurse moves to Canada: Salary needed to make relocation worth it

The Canada nurse salary vs Nigeria comparison highlights the large gap in earning potential between the two countries. Below is the salary range in Canada that can cover living costs, and how it compares with the 2026 nursing pay scales in Nigeria.

Nigeria vs. Canada: Understanding the salary gap (2026)

In 8 to 10 hours, a Canadian nurse earns what a Nigerian nurse makes in a month. Photo: @allnursesnigeria (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

To see if relocation is financially worthwhile, start by comparing wages. In Nigeria, a Registered Nurse in Lagos or Abuja typically earns ₦250,000 to ₦350,000 per month, about $220 to $310 CAD. In contrast, according to the Job Bank, the national median wage for a nurse in Canada is $43.27 per hour.

At this rate, a Canadian nurse can earn in 8 to 10 hours what a Nigerian nurse makes in an entire month. It highlights the significant financial advantage and the potential for much higher earnings.

Survive or thrive: How much salary makes the move worth it

Canada’s high wages come with higher living costs, especially in major cities. A single nurse should aim for $75,000 to $85,000 CAD per year. It allows comfortable living in cities like Toronto while still saving and sending money home.

Nurses relocating with a family should target $105,000 to $120,000 CAD. It can cover two-bedroom rentals around $2,800 per month in Toronto, childcare, and family health needs, ensuring the move supports both personal and household finances.

Where you work matters: Maximizing Canadian nurse pay

Your work location in Canada can significantly affect your disposable income. Alberta offers a median wage of $47.50 per hour and lower taxes. Nurses there can keep about $1,400 more per month than in Toronto, thanks to lower rent and no Provincial Sales Tax.

In contrast, Ontario’s starting wage is $29 per hour. A nurse in Toronto may spend 50 to 60 percent of take-home pay on rent, making the early years financially tight. Choosing the right province can make a big difference in whether relocation is financially rewarding.

Canada vs. UK: Which nursing salary packs more punch?

Canada pays entry-level nurses more than the UK, but UK licensing is quicker. Photo: @rubi_johnz (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Using the UK’s NHS Pay Scales as a benchmark, a Band 5 nurse starts at £32,073, or about $56,000 CAD. Canada’s entry-level nursing salary is roughly $62,000 CAD, making it generally higher, though the UK has a faster licensing process.

Over the long term, senior nurses in Canada can earn $110,000 CAD or more. Pay bands in the UK are lower, making Canada a more financially rewarding destination for nurses seeking career growth and long-term income.

Hidden perks: How Canadian nurses boost income beyond base pay

Non-wage benefits can greatly boost Canadian nursing compensation. Around 92.3% of nurses in Canada receive perks such as defined benefit pensions, which provide retirement security. Shift premiums of $3 to $5 per hour can add more than $8,000 a year.

For a Nigerian nurse, these benefits act as a hidden salary increase. They enhance long-term financial security and make relocation more rewarding than base wages alone suggest.

Sending money home: How Canadians pay multiples in Nigeria

For many Nigerian nurses, the main measure of relocation’s value is the ability to support family back home. Sending just $600 CAD per month, about 10% of a median Canadian net salary, converts to over ₦680,000 in Nigeria.

It is more than twice what most senior nurses earn there monthly. Even modest remittances can significantly improve family finances, making the move highly rewarding personally and financially.

Beyond base salary: Financial and lifestyle considerations for Nigerian nurses in Canada

For Nigerian nurses, relocating to Canada provides benefits that go well beyond a higher base salary. Knowing these financial and lifestyle advantages is key to making the move rewarding, both professionally and personally. They include:

Moving to Canada gives Nigerian nurses better pay and a more rewarding life. Photo: @szegedmedic (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Net pay surplus: How Canadian nurses keep more cash

After taxes and mandatory deductions of around 25 to 30 percent, a nurse in Calgary can take home about $6,200 CAD per month. After paying rent, the surplus is roughly $4,500.

This disposable income alone is more than 15 times the total gross annual salary of a nurse in Nigeria. It highlights the major financial advantage of Canadian wages, even after accounting for living costs.

The real cost to move: Licensing & exam fees

Fees for the NNAS evaluation, the NCLEX-RN exam (costing around $360), and provincial registration can add up to $3,000 to $5,000 CAD. Considering these upfront costs is essential to understanding the true financial investment required to move abroad.

Career & lifestyle perks: Beyond the salary

Relocation isn’t only about salary. Canada provides free public education for children, employer pensions in a stable currency, and opportunities for long-term career growth. Ten years of nursing experience in Canada can lead to a secure retirement income, offering benefits that far surpass those available in Nigeria.

Better Work-Life balance: Regulated hours in Canada

Canadian nurses receive overtime pay and structured hours, boosting pay and well-being. Photo: @Med—Scope (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Unlike in Nigerian hospitals, where overtime is often unregulated, Canadian nursing contracts guarantee paid overtime. Nurses also work 36 to 40-hour workweeks, which helps prevent burnout. This structured schedule improves well-being and ensures nurses are fully compensated for extra work, adding value beyond their base salary.

Is $100,000 CAD a good salary in Canada?

In 2026, a salary of $100,000 CAD is considered strong for an individual, well above the national average of around $72,000. It can afford a comfortable lifestyle in the Prairies or Atlantic Canada. In Toronto or Vancouver, however, high housing costs can consume nearly half of take-home pay, making the same income feel more modest.

Do nurses make a livable wage in Canada?

Nurses in Canada typically earn a livable income, with median annual salaries of $85,000 to $103,000 CAD, well above the national average. For instance, a Nigerian nurse working in Canada recently shared how much she earned after working 78.75 hours in two weeks, paid at $44.19 per hour (about ₦45,481).

How much money is needed to relocate to Canada?

In 2026, nurses planning to relocate to Canada generally need between $20,000 and $30,000 CAD (about ₦23M to ₦35M) to cover official requirements and initial settling costs. These expenses usually fall into three main categories: proof of funds (settlement funds), professional and visa processing fees, and travel and initial living expenses.

Is it easy for a Nigerian to move to Canada?

Relocating to Canada as a Nigerian nurse in 2026 is achievable but challenging. While faster immigration pathways simplify the process, high fees, licensing requirements, and strict NCLEX-RN exams make careful planning essential.

When a Nigerian nurse moves to Canada, the relocation can be financially worthwhile. The salary can comfortably cover living expenses, support savings, and allow for remittances home. Canada also offers additional benefits such as pensions, regulated work hours, and career growth. These perks provide financial and lifestyle advantages far beyond typical Nigerian pay.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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