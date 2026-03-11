A Nigerian nurse in Canada trends on social media after giving a breakdown of what she earns per hour

A Nigerian lady working as a registered nurse in Canada has given a breakdown of the total amount she earned after working for a total of 78.75 hours.

The young lady, who revealed her age as 23, mentioned that she is a registered nurse and has worked for specific hours in the space of two weeks.

Nigerian nurse in Canada goes viral for revealing her hourly pay and total income.

Nurse in Canada mentions amount she earns

In her video, she explained that normally she works on a part-time basis; however, she recently worked full-time for a total of 78.75 hours in two weeks.

She said in the TikTok video,

"I worked 78.75 hours in two weeks. I am part-time, but I worked full-time hours this pay period. I have 3 years of experience and I am currently paid at the rate of $44.19 per hour (N45,481.00)."

She mentioned the total amount she earned per hour in Canadian dollars as a nurse working in Canada.

@lifewitheniola1 explained further that she received an extra 10 percent for working full-time despite being part-time.

"I get an extra 10% for being part-time, which brings my pay up to $48.61 (N50,032)."

"I also get premiums for working weekends as well as evenings."

"This pay period, I made $4,080.77 (N4,200,200.02)."

She proceeded in the video to explain what is left of the money after some deductions, including tax, have been carried out on her account.

Nigerian nurse in Canada shares breakdown of earnings after working 78.75 hours.

She continued:

"Total deductions including tax, pension plan, my union dues, my CPP and EI is $1,400.60 (N1,441,838.29)."

"My take-home pay is $2,606.11 (N2,683,000.74). I have two paychecks in a month; I use one for my bills and the other one for savings, investing, and spending."

Reactions as nurse in Canada discuss earnings

Tifz added:

"Those taxes are criminal."

Den noted:

"Where are you living that rent is $900 in Ontario cuz I would like to also live there."

Rutendo Nyagwaya said:

"That is so low for Ontario."

Amy Kathleen Leroux stressed:

"Wait.. how do you have 3 years experience at 23? Did you graduate early?"

kamto, RN wrote:

"Hmmm, im full time and at the beginning of the pay scale and i make about 2300 after taxes…im surprised that with 3 years of experience and part time, it only comes out to 2600😩 is nursing really a scam."

enowmuriel4 added:

"$900 for rent tell me the place in Ontario because rents is crazy for an apartment Thank you for this video. I remember when i graduated and was looking for work it was so hard coming across payday videos for Canadian nurses which gives us a little bit of an idea of how much new nurses might earn."

T • The Host shared:

"I have heard a couple folks do part-time instead of fulltime - was that an intentional choice? What sparked the selection?"

Oh_hey_chante noted:

"With those hours I can tell you were 12hr shifts so any time you pick up your 7th shift, remind the time keeper that you’re supposed to be paid OT for 3.75hrs! This way you’re not waiting until next pay."

Ccharles21 said:

"I do the same thing. One for bills and one to save. I wish I was making more as a nurse here. These taxes 😭."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in Canada celebrated after making money by returning used plastic bottles and milk cans. She shared that the bottles were picked up from her doorstep and after submitting them, she earned $40 (over N39,000).

Nigerian in Canada fined for cleaning bathroom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady living in Canada had to pay $621 (about N903,000) just for cleaning her bathroom with water.

She said that after she cleaned her bathroom, people downstairs noticed a leak and blamed her. Even though she only used water, she was told to pay for the repair and was warned to use wipes instead of water when cleaning her bathroom next time.

