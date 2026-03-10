The Canadian government has issued instructions to Nigerians entering and leaving the country to carry cash

Failure to declare cash or other monetary items can result in the full seizure of funds

The rules apply to cash, cheques, money orders, bank drafts, stocks, bonds, traveller’s cheques

The Government of Canada has advised Nigerians and other travellers entering or leaving the country to declare cash or monetary instruments worth CAN$10,000 or more to avoid confiscation by authorities.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) stressed that while there are no restrictions on the amount of money travellers can bring into or take out of Canada, failure to declare it could lead to seizure.

The instruction applies to cash, cheques, money orders, bank drafts, stocks, bonds, and traveller’s cheques.

CBSA stated:

“Whether you are leaving or entering Canada, you must declare any currency or monetary instruments valued at CAN$10,000 or more. This includes Canadian or foreign currency or a combination of both.

“Funds sent by mail or courier are also subject to declaration requirements.”

Why it is important to declare cash when travelling to Canada

The declaration of cash, the government of Canada said, will help in combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and organised crime.

The CBSA enforces related legislation, including the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act, to detect, deter, and investigate such criminal activities.

Travellers carrying CAN$10,000 or more must report it:

Arriving in Canada

If you are carrying CAN$10,000 or more you must report it at:

an airport kiosk on your CBSA Declaration Card (if one was provided to you) through your Advance Declaration as part of your verbal declaration to a border services officer

Leaving Canada

5. When leaving by air carrying CAN$10,000 or more, you must report to the CBSA office at the airport before clearing security. Before leaving by land, boat or rail, report to the nearest CBSA office that is open for business.

Sending funds to Canada

The government also stated that those sending large sums by mail or courier are required to complete the applicable forms and attach the proper postal or courier declarations.

Failure to report can result in the seizure of all unreported funds.

There are also penalties for non-compliance that range from 5% to 50% of the seized amount.

Funds will not be returned if suspected of being linked to criminal activity or terrorism financing.

The instruction reads:

"If you are sending CAN$10,000 or more in currency or monetary instruments to Canada by mail, you must complete the general form and place it inside your parcel, then attach a Universal Postal Convention (UPC) declaration, available at your nearest postal office.

"Also, if you are sending CAN$10,000 or more from Canada, you must complete the general form and submit a copy to the nearest CBSA office, while also attaching a Canada Post Customs Declaration form (CN23), which is available at your local postal office."

Travellers are urged to comply with these regulations to ensure a smooth entry or exit from Canada.

