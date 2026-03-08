If you are considering moving abroad or securing a backup option for the future, you are not alone. Many people around the world are exploring countries where obtaining citizenship is relatively simple.

A recent report by International Living highlights several nations offering some of the quickest and most accessible paths to citizenship in 2026.

A second passport can provide flexibility that is difficult to achieve otherwise. It can make international travel easier, open doors to investment opportunities, and allow longer stays in other countries.

For many people, the appeal lies not necessarily in relocating immediately, but in having additional options in an increasingly uncertain world.

Although these programs are sometimes described as “buying a passport,” they are formally known as citizenship-by-investment (CBI) schemes. Under these arrangements, individuals qualify for citizenship by making approved financial contributions, such as government donations or investments.

In return, they may gain benefits including visa-free travel, financial diversification and, in some cases, residency rights.

Below are 11 countries identified in the report as offering formal citizenship-by-investment programs in 2026. Prospective applicants are usually advised to consult legal or immigration experts because the rules and requirements can change.

1. St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis launched one of the world’s first citizenship-by-investment programs in 1984 and remains a major player in the industry. Applicants can qualify by making a government donation of about $250,000 or investing around $325,000 in approved real estate that must be held for seven years. There is no residency requirement.

2. Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda provides another flexible option. Applicants can contribute about $230,000 to a government fund or invest $300,000 in approved real estate. The program also requires a short stay in the country, at least five days within the first five years.

3. Dominica

Dominica offers one of the more affordable programs, starting with a $200,000 contribution or investment in approved property. Like several other Caribbean options, there is no residency requirement, although some of the region’s visa-free travel agreements have recently faced closer scrutiny.

4. Grenada

Grenada stands out because its citizens can apply for the U.S. E-2 investor visa, an advantage not available through most other Caribbean programs. Qualification begins with a donation or real estate investment of about $235,000.

5. Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia also runs a citizenship-by-investment program starting from roughly $240,000 through a donation, or $300,000 through approved property investment. The program does not require applicants to live in the country.

6. North Macedonia

North Macedonia offers citizenship through approved investments beginning at about €200,000, with investors required to maintain the investment for three years. While located in Europe, the country is not a member of the European Union.

7. Turkey

Turkey provides citizenship through several routes, including purchasing real estate worth at least $400,000 or making a $500,000 bank deposit or similar investment. These assets usually must be held for three years. However, Turkish citizenship does not grant the right to live in the European Union.

8. Egypt

Egypt is a relatively new participant in the citizenship-by-investment market. Entry points begin with a $100,000 government donation or a $500,000 bank deposit that must be maintained for three years.

9. Jordan

Jordan offers a program designed mainly for very wealthy individuals, requiring investments of around $1.4 million in qualifying sectors.

10. Cambodia

Cambodia provides citizenship through a donation or investment route starting at roughly $245,000.

11. Vanuatu

Vanuatu is frequently cited as one of the fastest ways to obtain citizenship, with eligibility starting at about $130,000. However, the country has faced international pressure in recent years that has affected some of its visa-free travel agreements.

Overall, citizenship-by-investment programs continue to attract global interest. For many applicants, the main benefit is not necessarily relocating immediately but gaining the freedom and security that comes with having another passport and access to new opportunities.

