The government of Australia has announced a steep increase in the cost of its Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485), a move that will directly affect Nigerian and other international graduates.

The application fee for the popular post-study work visa has jumped from AUD2,300 to AUD4,600, approximately $3,231 USD.

The increase effectively doubles the previous cost and makes it the most expensive visa of its kind globally.

The Temporary Graduate Visa allows international students who have completed their studies in Australia to remain in the country for between 18 months and three years.

For many, it serves as a critical bridge to gaining professional experience and, eventually, permanent residency.

Dependants also hit by sharp increases

The new pricing structure does not stop at primary applicants. Costs for family members have also surged significantly.

Partners and dependants aged over 18 will now pay AUD2,300, up from AUD1,115. For children under 18, the fee has risen from AUD560 to AUD1,150.

For families planning to transition from study to work in Australia, the total financial burden has now doubled in many cases, making the pathway considerably more expensive.

Now costlier than Canada, UK, New Zealand

The revised fee places Australia far above other major study destinations.

In Canada, the post-graduate work permit application fee stands at CAD255, roughly $186 USD. Australia’s new charge is more than ten times higher.

The visa is also now double the cost of comparable options in the United Kingdom and roughly three times higher than similar pathways in New Zealand.

This marks the third increase in just over a year, reinforcing concerns about the rising cost of studying and remaining in Australia.

A pattern of rising costs

The hike follows broader financial adjustments targeting international students.

The Student Visa (Subclass 500) currently costs AUD2,000. In 2024, the required proof of funds for living expenses was raised to AUD29,710. Private health insurance premiums are also scheduled to rise by 4.4 per cent in April 2026.

Authorities have previously argued that higher fees help filter for “genuine” students. However, critics say the latest adjustment feels abrupt and excessive.

Backlash from student representatives

Student advocates have strongly criticised the move. As reported by ICEF Monitor, Jesse Garden-Russell, president of the Council of Australian Postgraduate Associations, described the decision as punitive.

He argued that the increase sends a troubling signal that international graduates are being treated as revenue sources rather than valued contributors to Australia’s workforce and society.

According to him, graduates complete their studies with the hope of gaining work experience, not facing sudden and unpredictable financial barriers.

For thousands of Nigerian and other international students planning their future in Australia, the sharp rise in costs may now force a difficult reassessment of their post-study options.

