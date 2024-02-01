Access Bank has announced a new opening for recent graduates in various divisions of the bank

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy.

One of Nigeria's biggest banks, Access Bank, has announced it is accepting applications from graduates for its Entry Level Program (ELP) for 2024.

The bank, in a statement published on its website, noted that the vacancies are for its ERG (Enterprise Resource Group), CIBD (Corporate and Investment Banking Division) and CBD (Commercial Banking Division).

Access Bank ready to welcome new graduates Photo credit: Access Bank

Source: Facebook

New door of opportunities for graduates at Access Bank

The message posted by Access Bank reads:

"Are you driven, confident and enthusiastic about the banking sector? Do you want to pursue your passion as a career? Are you prepared to assist us on our mission to establish a top-tier financial institution? You are perfect for our Entry Level Training Program.

"Your career path with us begins with an intensive training program at the School of Banking Excellence, offering you an opportunity to train with other highly qualified candidates.

"We are an equal opportunity employer and, all hiring decisions are made after conducting a competitive assessment based on business needs, job requirements and individual qualifications.

"We are gender and diversity focused, and we encourage females and those who are physically challenged to apply."

How to apply for an Access Bank job

It is important to note that there are different requirements for each division. Interested candidates are to select one and apply.

The application window closes Friday, February 16, 2024.

Full details on the requirements can be found here.

To apply, click here

Access Bank buys 2 Banks

Earlier, Legit.ng revealed that Access Bank acquired banks in Zambia and Uganda as it continues to expand its footprint across Africa.

The bank disclosed the acquisitions in a notice it filed at the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Access Bank is one of Nigerian biggest banks in Nigeria, with operations in at least 20 African countries..

Source: Legit.ng