Global site navigation

Local editions

Breakdown of Nigeria’s Debt to China, France, India, Germany, Japan, As Tinubu’s Govt Repays $664m
Money

Breakdown of Nigeria’s Debt to China, France, India, Germany, Japan, As Tinubu’s Govt Repays $664m

by  Dave Ibemere
  • Data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) website shows that Nigeria's foreign debt has is at over $42 billion
  • For countries, DMO data further revealed that Nigeria has over $5 billion in debt to China and four other countries
  • As expected, Nigeria owes more to China than the other countries, which includes France and Germany

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Debt Management Office has announced that Nigeria's total external debt now stands at $42.49 billion as of December 2023.

This represents a 1.53% reduction, or $664.03 million, compared to the $43.15 billion Nigeria's external debt was in June 2023 when President Bola Tinubu's administration began

Read also

Imo, Kogi, 29 other states owe CBN N340bn bailout funds used to pay workers' salaries

Nigeria debts to countries
Nigerian debts to countries pile up Photo credit: mgkaya
Source: Getty Images

DMO stated this in its latest debt report published on its website and analysed by Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Breakdown of Nigeria's external debt

According to the DMO debt report, Nigeria's external debt was borrowed from multiple external sources, including the World Bank, IMF, financial institutions, foreign investors, and countries.

For countries, which are known as bilateral debt, the Nigerian government owes $5.95 billion.

This is an increase compared to $5.51 billion as of June 2023.

This accounts for 14.02% of the total external debt as of December 2023.

Here is how much Nigeria owes countries as at December 2023

CountriesJune 2023December 2023changes under Tinubu
China$4.72 billion$5.16 billion $440 million
France$572.61 million$580.13 million $7.52 million
Japan$57.18 million$58.33 million $1.15 million
India $26.64 million $25.94 million$0.70 million
Germany$135.26 million $125.90 million$9.36 million

Read also

Good news as Nigeria repays Chinese, World Bank, other loans, breakdown shows external debts

Nigeria’s debt to hit a new record

Legit.ng reported that the official data on Nigeria's public debt profile reveals a notable surge, surpassing an eightfold increase in the last ten years.

This substantial growth becomes even more evident when considering the inclusion of the central bank loan recently authorised for securitisation by President Bola Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel