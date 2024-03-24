Data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) website shows that Nigeria's foreign debt has is at over $42 billion

For countries, DMO data further revealed that Nigeria has over $5 billion in debt to China and four other countries

As expected, Nigeria owes more to China than the other countries, which includes France and Germany

The Debt Management Office has announced that Nigeria's total external debt now stands at $42.49 billion as of December 2023.

This represents a 1.53% reduction, or $664.03 million, compared to the $43.15 billion Nigeria's external debt was in June 2023 when President Bola Tinubu's administration began

DMO stated this in its latest debt report published on its website and analysed by Legit.ng

Breakdown of Nigeria's external debt

According to the DMO debt report, Nigeria's external debt was borrowed from multiple external sources, including the World Bank, IMF, financial institutions, foreign investors, and countries.

For countries, which are known as bilateral debt, the Nigerian government owes $5.95 billion.

This is an increase compared to $5.51 billion as of June 2023.

This accounts for 14.02% of the total external debt as of December 2023.

Here is how much Nigeria owes countries as at December 2023

Countries June 2023 December 2023 changes under Tinubu China $4.72 billion $5.16 billion $440 million France $572.61 million $580.13 million $7.52 million Japan $57.18 million $58.33 million $1.15 million India $26.64 million $25.94 million $0.70 million Germany $135.26 million $125.90 million $9.36 million

Nigeria’s debt to hit a new record

Legit.ng reported that the official data on Nigeria's public debt profile reveals a notable surge, surpassing an eightfold increase in the last ten years.

This substantial growth becomes even more evident when considering the inclusion of the central bank loan recently authorised for securitisation by President Bola Tinubu.

