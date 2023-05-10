Banking remains one of the most attractive sectors for graduates due to the relatively good pay

Government data shows over 90,000 Nigerians are working in different banks in the country

Ten listed commercial banks on the Nigerian exchange paid a combined sum of N1.30 trillion as wages and salaries to their staff in 2022.

This amount represents a significant increase of 13.10 percent compared to the N1.15 trillion recorded in 2021 as workers' expenses by the banks.

The banks surveyed for the analysis include Access Bank, FCMB (First City Monument Bank), Fidelity Bank, GTB (Guaranty Trust Bank), Stanbic IBTC Bank, UBA (United Bank for Africa), Unity Bank, Wema Bank, Zenith Bank, and Ecobank.

Legit.ng breakdown shows that Ecobank recorded the highest staff expenses in 2022, followed by UBA and Access Bank. In contrast, those with the lowest expenses are Unity, Fidelity, and Wema.

Ecobank also had the highest staff expense increase of all the banks analyzed paying N75 billion more than it did the previous year.

Overall, the analysis shows the banks surveyed experienced increased staff expenses from 2021 to 2022.

Kunle Ajayi an economist in Lagos explained:

"This is not surprising as banks are expected to hire more staff to meet the growing demands of their customers and the industry."

Here is a breakdown of banks salary expenses and changes

Banks Staff expenses in 2022 Staff expenses in 2021 difference Ecobank N794.86bn N719.31bn N75.55bn UBA N113.99bn N93.24bn N20.74bn Access N116.62bn N96.61bn N20.01bn Stanbic N50.99bn N42.04bn N8.96bn FCMB N35.61bn N31.26bn N4.35bn Wema N21.33bn N16.68bn N4.66bn Fidelity N29.73bn N23.47bn N6.26bn Zenith N86.41bn N79.89bn N6.53bn GTB N36.08bn N33.43bn N2.65bn Unity N11.19bn N10.54bn N0.66bn

