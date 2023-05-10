Global site navigation

Access and UBA Make List of Top 10 Commercial Banks in Nigeria by Workers' Salaries
Money

by  Dave Ibemere
  • Banking remains one of the most attractive sectors for graduates due to the relatively good pay
  • Government data shows over 90,000 Nigerians are working in different banks in the country
  • Legit.ng has provided a breakdown of commercial banks with the highest expenses on workers' salaries, other payments

Ten listed commercial banks on the Nigerian exchange paid a combined sum of N1.30 trillion as wages and salaries to their staff in 2022.

This amount represents a significant increase of 13.10 percent compared to the N1.15 trillion recorded in 2021 as workers' expenses by the banks.

The banks surveyed for the analysis include Access Bank, FCMB (First City Monument Bank), Fidelity Bank, GTB (Guaranty Trust Bank), Stanbic IBTC Bank, UBA (United Bank for Africa), Unity Bank, Wema Bank, Zenith Bank, and Ecobank.

Bank workers in Nigeria
Bank workers in Nigeria are one of the highest paid Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt
Source: Facebook

Legit.ng breakdown shows that Ecobank recorded the highest staff expenses in 2022, followed by UBA and Access Bank. In contrast, those with the lowest expenses are Unity, Fidelity, and Wema.

Ecobank also had the highest staff expense increase of all the banks analyzed paying N75 billion more than it did the previous year.

Overall, the analysis shows the banks surveyed experienced increased staff expenses from 2021 to 2022.

Kunle Ajayi an economist in Lagos explained:

"This is not surprising as banks are expected to hire more staff to meet the growing demands of their customers and the industry."

Here is a breakdown of banks salary expenses and changes

BanksStaff expenses in 2022Staff expenses in 2021difference
EcobankN794.86bnN719.31bnN75.55bn
UBAN113.99bnN93.24bnN20.74bn
AccessN116.62bnN96.61bnN20.01bn
StanbicN50.99bnN42.04bnN8.96bn
FCMBN35.61bnN31.26bnN4.35bn
WemaN21.33bnN16.68bnN4.66bn
FidelityN29.73bnN23.47bnN6.26bn
ZenithN86.41bnN79.89bnN6.53bn
GTBN36.08bnN33.43bnN2.65bn
UnityN11.19bnN10.54bnN0.66bn

Fidelity targets five banks across Africa

In another report, Fidelity Bank is looking at acquiring five commercial banks across the continent.

This move comes after the bank recently finalised an acquisition in the United Kingdom.

Fidelity is currently the sixth-largest lender in Nigeria, with assets worth N4 trillion, and the bank has set new growth targets.

Source: Legit.ng

