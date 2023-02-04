ICPC busted two banks and arrested senior officials for allegedly sabotaging CBN's effort to distribute new naira notes to Nigerians.

The banks deliberately refused to upload the newly redesigned naira notes into their Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

The officials have been taken into the custody of the ICPC for questioning as investigations continue.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has arrested a senior official of Stanbic IBTC Bank in Abuja for allegedly sabotaging the CBN's effort to dispense new naira notes to Nigerians.

Deidei Branch, Stanbic IBTC Bank's Branch Service Head, was arrested by the anti-corruption agency for deliberately refusing to upload the newly redesigned naira notes into the branch's Automated Teller Machines (ATM) despite cries by customers over the last week.

ICPC compliance team busted a bank; photo credit - ICPC

The ICPC team which had been carrying out monitoring activities stormed the bank on Friday, February 3 at 1:30 pm to ascertain compliance with the CBNs directive only to find that cash was sitting in the bank vault and was yet to be dispensed to customers.

The branch’s Head of Operations' explanation to the ICPC was that the bank had just taken delivery of the cash, but facts available to the agency showed that the bank took delivery of the cash a few hours earlier.

The ICPC's suspicion is that the bank for some malicious reason refused to feed the ATMs with cash. It went ahead to compel the bank to load the new notes into the ATMs and ensured they were dispensed.

The suspect was however taken into custody as further investigation is expected to follow.

FCMB senior official also arrested

In another development, the ICPC team discovered a First City Monument Bank in Osogbo Osun State where the ATMs were maliciously loaded with cash with their nylon wrappers still on them. This vicious act was to prevent cash from being dispensed in the ATMs.

The anti-corruption team ordered the bank to unwrap the naira notes and ensure dispensation to customers via ATM.

However, when the team arrived the following day for a follow-up inspection, they found that one of the ATMs was still loaded with cash bundles still wrapped up.

Subsequently, the ICPC took into custody, the bank's operations manager for questioning and investigations.

