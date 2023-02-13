Interestingly, Nigerians are calling for the availability of the old notes since they are unable to access their funds at the banks, especially the new currency, making the POS agents, the new bankers

But in a recent move, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele disclose that they don't have the resources to print sufficient new notes, even as the notes are said to be available in some quarters

This development has however sparked reactions in the polity, following the rejection of the old notes in some quarters, but some states are strongly moving against those rejecting old notes

The search for the new naira notes continues in major states across the country and the rejection of the old notes persists.

In fact, state governments and the police commands have begun arresting traders and supermarkets accused of rejecting the old naira notes.

Top states clampdown on those rejecting old notes

A report by The PUNCH on Sunday, February 12t, indicated that the authorities in Kano, Sokoto, Katsina, Bayelsa, Zamfara and Kwara states had issued directives to security agencies to deal with anyone who turned down the old N1000, N500 and N200 notes.

The development was sequel to the confusion caused by the failure of the Central Bank of Nigeria to issue directives to commercial banks on the extension or otherwise of the February 10 deadline for the currency swap following last Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling restraining the FG from enforcing the time limit earlier fixed by the apex bank.

Catholic Bishops react angrily

This is as the Catholic Bishops declared the CBN policy as disastrous, stressing that it has turned Nigerians into beggars.

He threatened that any shop owner caught rejecting the old notes would be dealt with decisively, according to the dictates of the law.

