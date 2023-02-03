A man has reportedly lost his life after standing in queue for long hours to withdraw at the bank

The middle-age-man who lives in delta state was said to have visited the bank to get his ATM for him to make withdrawal, the Nigerian police confirms

In the last few weeks, Nigerians have endured long hours of waiting in banking halls and ATMs to make withdrawals

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Man has reportedly lost his life in an unnamed bank after spending hours in a long queue trying to get his Automatic Teller Machine card.

The CBN had on Monday, January 20, 2023, instructed that banks should stop payment of new naira notes over-the-counter while encouraging bank customers to use electronic means for transactions.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that the yet-to-identified man visited his bank branch at Agbor, Delta State to get his ATM but met a very long queue.

CBN cashless withdrawal is a new normal for Nigerians Credit: @nigir

Source: Facebook

Determine to get it, he said to have stood for hours like every other customer who were waiting to be attended to by the bank's representation.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, on Thursday, 2nd February, he was said to have slumped and died after complaining of pain.

Police confirm death

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in Delta state, DSP Bright Edafe, said the deceased came to the bank to collect his ATM card.

He noted that the deceased was at the bank to collect his Automated Teller Machine card before the unfortunate incident.

His words:

”He was not trying to withdraw cash; he came to collect his ATM card."

No respite yet fro Nigerians

Nigerians have continued to express the painful experience they go through in commercial banks to withdraw cash, despite the CBN relaxing its cashless policy by allowing Nigerians to do so over the counter.

CBN on Thursday, February 2, 2023, instructed that banks should pay customers over-the-counter a minimum of N20,000 daily, as it also encourages the use of electronic means for transactions.

But this has done little to reduce the challenges of accessing cash for daily transactions.

POS operators adjust prices

Meanwhile, PoS operators all over the country have adjusted their charges for cash withdrawals.

Legit.ng spoke to some POS operators around the Lagos metropolis and they all confirmed an increase in charges.

Nigerians are expected to return their old naira notes before the deadline of February 10, 2023, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria

Source: Legit.ng