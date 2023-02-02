The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a fresh directive to commercial banks, ordering the financial institution to start issuing new naira notes to banks.

According to the governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, the new directives were to relieve Nigerians from the challenges they are experiencing with getting access to the new notes.

The apex bank governor maintained that the new directive will further reduce queues at the automated teller machines (ATMs) across the country.

Details later...

Source: Legit.ng