Nigeria has started building a $70 million passport manufacturing factory in Abuja, with local production expected to begin in May 2027

The facility, developed with IRIS Smart Technologies, will initially produce six million passport booklets annually

The project aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, create faster passport access and position Nigeria to export passports

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria has commenced construction of a $70 million passport manufacturing plant in Abuja as the Federal Government moves to end reliance on foreign suppliers and begin local production of passport booklets by May 2027.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this during the groundbreaking ceremony at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), describing the project as a major step towards building a self-sufficient passport production system.

Nigeria to Start Local Passport Booklet Production in 2027 as FG Builds $70m Factory

Source: UGC

The facility is being developed in partnership with IRIS Smart Technologies and will initially produce six million electronic passport booklets annually. Its production capacity could later increase to 10 million.

Tunji-Ojo said President Bola Tinubu would be invited to commission the plant when construction is completed in May 2027.

Nigeria targets local production of passports

The minister explained that the factory would occupy 1.1 hectares within the NIS headquarters and operate using an off-grid solar power system and artificial intelligence-driven technology.

He said Nigeria had continued to rely on foreign manufacturers for passport booklets despite having local facilities for processing applications and personalising travel documents.

The new investment is expected to complete the country's passport production chain, covering applications, biometric capture, processing, approval, personalisation, manufacturing and issuance.

“We cannot continue to import what we have the capacity to produce,” Tunji-Ojo said, noting that the administration was committed to moving beyond passport processing to full-scale domestic manufacturing.

He added that the government had introduced automated passport application and approval processes, established a modern data centre in 2024 and completed a centralised passport personalisation centre in September 2025.

FG secures $70m private-sector investment

According to the minister, the project is being financed through a private-sector partnership without direct funding from the Federal Government.

He disclosed that IRIS Smart Technologies had previously invested more than $5 million in the passport personalisation centre and was committing approximately $70 million to the new manufacturing facility.

Tunji-Ojo described the investment as an example of how private capital could support critical national infrastructure without putting the entire financial burden on the government.

He said the factory's initial production capacity of six million booklets annually was significantly higher than Nigeria's estimated yearly demand of between 800,000 and two million.

Nigeria eyes passport exports to African countries

The minister said the facility would not only serve domestic demand but also position Nigeria to supply secure travel documents to other African countries, particularly within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Nigeria to Start Local Passport Booklet Production in 2027 as FG Builds $70m Factory

Source: UGC

He added that local manufacturing would reduce Nigeria's exposure to international supply-chain disruptions, improve passport availability and potentially shorten waiting periods for applicants.

The project is also expected to strengthen the country's control over the production of passports, which are considered sensitive national security documents.

Source: Legit.ng