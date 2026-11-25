Air Peace will launch London–Owerri flights from December 15, 2026, connecting South-East Nigeria directly with Heathrow and Gatwick

Owerri Airport’s international operations received approval from President Bola Tinubu, with support from aviation officials and Imo State

Passengers will fly on Boeing 777 aircraft, with Economy baggage allowances of 46kg and Business Class allowances of 64kg

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Air Peace has announced plans to commence flight operations connecting London and Owerri from December 15, 2026, in a move expected to ease international travel for thousands of Nigerians, particularly those from the South-East.

The development comes ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, when many Nigerians living abroad traditionally return home to spend time with their families.

Good news for air travellers as Air Peace sets December date to commence London-Owerri flights Credit: Air Peace

Source: Facebook

The airline disclosed in a statement on Monday that the new service would operate from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports, offering passengers greater flexibility when planning their journeys to Nigeria, Premium Times reported.

The initiative is expected to reduce the inconvenience associated with travelling through other Nigerian airports before connecting to destinations across the South-East.

Air Peace brings relief to travellers

For years, many international travellers heading to Imo State and neighbouring states have had to rely on additional domestic flights or lengthy road journeys to reach their destinations.

The new London-Owerri connection could help reduce travel time, associated transportation expenses and the stress of arranging onward journeys.

Families, business travellers and members of the Nigerian diaspora are among those expected to benefit from the service.

The December commencement date is also significant, given the anticipated increase in passenger traffic during the festive season.

Tinubu approves Owerri airport international operations

Air Peace attributed the development to collaborative efforts between the Federal Government and the Imo State Government.

The airline acknowledged the contributions of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, towards facilitating the new international connection.

According to the carrier, Keyamo played a crucial role in securing President Bola Tinubu's approval for Owerri Airport to commence international operations, according to reports by Punch.

The development represents an important milestone in efforts to expand international aviation services beyond Nigeria's traditional major gateways and improve regional connectivity.

Air Peace unveils aircraft, baggage allowances

The Nigerian carrier disclosed that passengers would travel aboard its Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft, featuring spacious cabins, comfortable seating and in-flight meals comprising Nigerian and international cuisine.

The airline also announced baggage allowances for passengers across its two travel classes.

Economy Class passengers will be entitled to two checked bags weighing 23kg each, bringing their combined baggage allowance to 46kg.

Business Class passengers will enjoy two checked bags weighing 32kg each, amounting to a combined allowance of 64kg.

The baggage provisions could be particularly attractive to Nigerians returning home for the festive season with gifts and personal belongings.

New route could boost regional economy

Beyond improving passenger convenience, the airline said the new connection could strengthen family ties, encourage business exchanges and promote tourism between the United Kingdom and South-East Nigeria.

Improved international connectivity could also create opportunities for hospitality businesses, transport operators and other enterprises serving travellers across the region.

For Air Peace, the London-Owerri service forms part of its broader strategy to expand its domestic and international network while making air travel more accessible to Nigerians.

FG confirms Air Peace London-Owerri flights, sets December commencement date. Credit: Air Peace

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However, prospective passengers should confirm ticket prices, flight frequencies, itineraries and booking arrangements through the airline's official channels before making travel plans.

The commencement of the service could mark a significant shift in international travel options for Nigerians living in the United Kingdom.

Airlines increase Christmas return tickets

Legit.ng earlier reported that Domestic airfares in Nigeria have increased by as much as 100% within three weeks, with return tickets on some routes exceeding N800,000 ahead of the 2026 Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The sharp increase is raising the cost of travelling home for millions of Nigerians, particularly those heading to the South-East and South-South for the Yuletide festivities.

Source: Legit.ng