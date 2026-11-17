FG begins modernisation of Apapa and Tin-Can ports after decades of infrastructure decline

Upgrades aim to cut cargo delays, improve port efficiency and lower logistics costs for businesses

Warri, Onne, Calabar and Rivers ports are also earmarked for upgrades, alongside stronger transport links

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has announced plans to begin the comprehensive rehabilitation and modernisation of the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, and Tin-Can Island Port Complex, marking a major infrastructure intervention at two of Nigeria’s busiest seaports.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, will perform the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, officially signalling the commencement of the projects.

Two Nigerian ports to undergo major upgrades as Oyetola breaks ground. Credit:CFOTO / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The development is expected to address decades of deteriorating infrastructure, persistent cargo delays and operational challenges that have increased the cost of doing business at Nigerian ports.

FG targets 50-year infrastructure deficit

In a statement issued on Monday, the minister's Special Adviser, Dr Bolaji Akinola, described the project as the first comprehensive modernisation initiative of its scale at the two facilities in approximately 50 years, according to TheCable.

According to him, Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports jointly handle more than 70% of Nigeria's non-oil export cargo, making their rehabilitation critical to the country's international trade ambitions.

He explained that ageing infrastructure, inadequate facilities and increasing cargo volumes have placed considerable pressure on port operations.

"The project is designed to address decades of infrastructure deficits, ageing facilities, operational constraints and growing demands on the nation's busiest port corridors," Akinola said.

The planned improvements are expected to increase cargo-handling capacity, shorten vessel turnaround times, reduce cargo dwell times and strengthen port safety and security.

Businesses, importers may benefit from upgrades

The government believes the modernisation programme could significantly improve the movement of goods through Nigeria's major maritime gateways.

For importers and exporters, shorter cargo clearance periods and improved logistics could translate into lower operating costs and more predictable delivery schedules.

The intervention is also expected to introduce modern technology, improve port access and create a more attractive environment for maritime investors.

However, the extent of these benefits will depend on project execution, coordination among port operators and improvements to surrounding transport infrastructure.

Four other Nigerian ports earmarked for upgrades

Oyetola disclosed that the Federal Government had also approved the modernisation of four additional seaports outside Lagos.

The facilities include Warri, Onne, Calabar and Rivers ports.

According to the minister, upgrading these ports will help reduce excessive dependence on Lagos while expanding maritime activities across other regions.

"Our objective is to build a modern, efficient and interconnected port system that serves every region of the country," Oyetola said.

He explained that the initiative would strengthen national cargo-handling capacity, encourage regional investment and support more balanced economic development.

President Bola Tinubu's government begins major port upgrades. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

FG plans stronger road, rail connections

Beyond rehabilitating port facilities, the government intends to improve connections between seaports, roads, railways, inland waterways and dry ports.

The proposed integration is designed to make cargo transportation more efficient and reduce logistics bottlenecks affecting businesses.

Oyetola maintained that modern port infrastructure remains essential to Nigeria's economic diversification agenda, particularly efforts to increase non-oil exports and strengthen local manufacturing.

The government expects the projects to improve Nigeria's competitiveness as a maritime trading destination in West and Central Africa.

However, the statement did not specify the total project cost or completion timeline.

NPA raises alarm over cyberattacks on Nigerian ports

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has warned that rising cyberattacks on maritime infrastructure could disrupt cargo movement, threaten international trade and inflict significant economic losses on Nigeria and FG Moves to Rebuild Apapa, Tin-Can Island Ports After 50 Years, Announces Takeoff Date African countries.

Managing Director of the NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, raised the concern at the African Ports Conference in Casablanca, Morocco, where he called for stronger cybersecurity measures, regional intelligence sharing and coordinated digital standards across African ports.

Source: Legit.ng