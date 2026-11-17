Domestic air passengers without a valid NIN will be denied boarding from January 1, 2027

Airlines must integrate with VPASS by December 31, 2026, starting with implementation in Lagos

VPASS aims to curb identity fraud and improve airport security, with passenger data protection remaining essential

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has announced a new identification requirement for Nigerians travelling by air, warning that passengers without a valid National Identification Number (NIN) will be denied boarding on domestic flights from January 1, 2027.

The new policy forms part of efforts to strengthen airport security, eliminate identity fraud and improve passenger verification across Nigeria's aviation industry.

FG sets January 2027 deadline for new identity verification for domestic air travellers. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed the development during the unveiling of the Verified Passenger Authentication System (VPASS), a digital platform designed to link passengers' identities directly to their NIN records.

The initiative is expected to introduce stricter identification procedures for domestic air travellers while addressing longstanding security concerns at Nigerian airports.

FG explains why new rule is necessary

According to Keyamo, VPASS will help aviation authorities identify genuine passengers, prevent unauthorised access to restricted airport areas and ensure that airline passenger manifests contain accurate information, according to a report by Leadership.

The minister identified irregularities in ticket sales, including the bulk purchase and resale of tickets under different identities, as practices the government intends to address.

He explained that linking flight bookings to verified national identity records would make it more difficult for individuals to travel using false information.

The initiative also supports President Bola Tinubu's broader aviation modernisation agenda, which seeks to introduce smarter technology and improve airport operations.

Airlines given December deadline to comply

Keyamo directed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to ensure that domestic airlines integrate with the verification platform before December 31, 2026.

He warned that airlines failing to meet the requirements would not be permitted to board passengers on scheduled domestic flights from January 1, 2027.

Implementation will begin in Lagos before gradually extending to other domestic airports nationwide.

However, the minister clarified that international flights would remain outside the new arrangement because separate passenger identification procedures already exist for international travel.

He assured travellers that the verification process would be designed to minimise delays and inconvenience.

FAAN speaks on passenger verification system

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, described VPASS as an important step towards improving airport efficiency and passenger experience.

She explained that the technology would strengthen identity verification while supporting the modernisation of airport infrastructure.

Similarly, the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Jobson Ewalefoh, confirmed that the project had secured the necessary regulatory approvals.

He said the initiative had received Federal Executive Council approval and undergone legal and regulatory reviews before the concession agreement was signed.

Ewalefoh emphasised the importance of protecting passengers' personal information and ensuring compliance with contractual obligations.

Nigerian airlines to demand NIN from domestic passengers before flights from January 2027. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

What Nigerian air travellers should know

With implementation approaching, domestic passengers are expected to ensure their NIN details are valid and accurately linked to their identities.

Airlines will also need to complete the necessary technical integration before the deadline.

Although the government expects VPASS to strengthen aviation security, its success will depend on reliable technology, effective coordination and adequate protection of passengers' personal data.

Another Nigerian airline to commence London flights

Legit.ng earlier reported that Enugu Air, the Enugu State-owned airline, has secured approval to operate flights between Lagos and London Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom, marking another development in Nigeria's international aviation industry.

The airline disclosed that Omni-Blu Aviation had been appointed as the designated operator for the route under a strategic partnership designed to support its international expansion.

Source: Legit.ng