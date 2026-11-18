Nigeria is forming a technical team to review its air services agreement with Ireland and explore direct flights

Air Peace and Enugu Air could gain new international routes, but no airline or launch date has been confirmed

Ireland is considering increased visa-office staffing as both countries pursue closer aviation and trade ties

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria is taking steps to establish direct flights to Ireland, a development that could open new international routes for domestic airlines, including Air Peace and Enugu Air.

The proposed arrangement is expected to strengthen trade, tourism, education and business relations between both countries while making travel easier for Nigerians living in Ireland.

After London, Air Peace and Enugu Air get a new destination as Nigeria confirms a direct flight to London. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed the initiative during a meeting with the Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Lesley Ní Bhriain.

FG sets up team for direct flights to Ireland

Speaking during the meeting, Keyamo expressed Nigeria's readiness to deepen aviation cooperation with Ireland, citing the growing demand for travel between the two countries.

He proposed establishing a technical team to review the existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) and identify opportunities for airlines to operate direct flights.

According to the minister, services could begin with a limited number of weekly flights before expanding based on passenger demand.

Keyamo subsequently constituted a team of ministry officials to engage the Irish Embassy and examine the requirements for implementing the proposed arrangement.

However, no airline has been selected, and an official commencement date has yet to be announced.

Air Peace, Enugu Air could benefit from new routes

The proposed agreement could create opportunities for Nigerian carriers seeking to expand their international operations.

Air Peace and Enugu Air are among the domestic airlines that could potentially benefit if the route becomes commercially viable and they secure the necessary approvals.

Keyamo noted that Ireland's growing Nigerian population, alongside increasing travel for education, employment, tourism and family visits, provides a strong argument for improved connectivity.

He also highlighted Dublin's importance as a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance hub.

The minister said Nigeria's implementation of the Cape Town Convention had improved its attractiveness to international aircraft lessors.

He specifically acknowledged the country's growing relationship with AerCap, which has supported efforts to improve aircraft leasing opportunities for Nigerian operators.

Nigerian airlines to begin direct flights to Ireland as FG confirms deal. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Ireland promises improved visa processing

Meanwhile, Ambassador Ní Bhriain identified visa processing as a major consideration in strengthening travel and commercial relations.

She disclosed that discussions were ongoing with Ireland's Ministry of Justice to increase staffing at visa offices and improve processing capacity.

The ambassador also revealed that about 200 Irish companies recently participated in a summit exploring investment opportunities across sub-Saharan Africa.

Both countries agreed to pursue closer aviation cooperation ahead of Ireland's Africa Trade Horizons Conference scheduled for June 2027.

FG introduces new verification rules for domestic flights

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has announced a new identification requirement for Nigerians travelling by air, warning that passengers without a valid National Identification Number (NIN) will be denied boarding on domestic flights from January 1, 2027.

The new policy forms part of efforts to strengthen airport security, eliminate identity fraud and improve passenger verification across Nigeria's aviation industry.

Source: Legit.ng