Nigeria has launched FreeTV, a digital television platform offering households access to over 100 free channels

The platform provides news, sports, movies, music, educational programmes

FG said the FreeTV is part of Nigeria’s Digital Switch-Over programme aimed at expanding digital access

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The Nigerian government has launched FreeTV, a national digital television platform which would bring over 100 television channels to households across the country, free without monthly subscription fees.

The platform, launched on June 17, 2026, is a part of the Nigerian government’s digital switch-over (DSO), which is intended to facilitate Nigeria's transition from analogue to digital television broadcast.

FreeTV arrives as Nigeria moves closer to full digital broadcasting transition Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

100 channels available

In a statement published by the presidency on Wednesday, June 17, FreeTV will make national, regional and state news, sports, movies, music, educational channels, kids' channels, as well as indigenous language channels in Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo available to Nigerians.

Available on satellite, terrestrial broadcast and through the FreeTV mobile application, viewers in both urban and rural settings will be provided access to digital television.

The Nigerian government says that there will be no need for Nigerians to purchase new television sets.

Existing television sets could access FreeTV through compatible DVB-T2 or DVB-S2 decoders, while some households already have free-to-air decoders and can enjoy the service.

Speaking on the introduction of FreeTV, Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Charles Ebuebu, states that the introduction of the platform supports the government’s ambition for digital inclusion in the country and the growth of creative industry opportunities in Nigeria.

He claims that FreeTV would provide television content to families free of monthly costs while providing new avenues of broadcast to content producers, technicians and young creative professionals in Nigeria.

Nigeria's broadcast and entertainment sector will also be improved with regional production studios in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Kano and Benin for the FreeTV platform

He said:

""FreeTV speaks directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's vision of Renewed Hope towards expanding access, creating opportunity and ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of location or income, can benefit from the digital economy. With FreeTV, families across Nigeria can enjoy quality digital television without a monthly subscription, while our local content producers, technicians and young creatives gain new platforms and new jobs."

Over 100 channels now available as Nigeria rolls out FreeTV nationwide Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

Analogue TV station to go

The Nigerian government maintains that the deadline of December 31, 2028, for complete analogue switch-off is unchanged as the country continues to move toward full digital broadcast.

Nigerians are advised to confirm that their decoders are compatible with the platform and that the FreeTV mobile application can be downloaded.

DStv decides on pricing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice has confirmed that DStv subscription prices will remain unchanged in 2026, a change from its usual annual price adjustments.

The move is part of the company's efforts to win back lost subscribers amid challenges from streaming services.

In recent years, the South African pay-TV giant has battled with global streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, for subscribers.

Source: Legit.ng