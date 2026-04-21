MultiChoice has decided to freeze DStv subscription prices in 2026 to giant customers across Africa

The TV company is also introducing affordability measures, including bill-splitting on the MyDStv app

The changes also include moving Showmax titles to DStv Stream with bundled offerings

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MultiChoice has confirmed that DStv subscription prices will remain unchanged in 2026, a change from its usual annual price adjustments.

The move is part of the company's efforts to win back lost subscribers amid challenges from streaming services.

MultiChoice introduces cost relief measures for subscribers Photo: Multichoice

Source: Getty Images

Confirming the decision, Willington Ngwepe, Multichoice CEO South Africa, said:

“We will not be having an inflation adjustment to pricing. So we’ll keep the prices flat again in appreciation of the circumstances that we are in."

DStv subscribers drop

South African pay-TV giant in recent years has battled with global streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, for subscribers.

In its 2025 financial year, MultiChoice lost about 589,000 subscribers, highlighting pressure on its traditional subscription model as households cut entertainment spending.

BusinessInsider reports that the pricing freeze is part of a wider turnaround strategy introduced following Canal+’s acquisition of MultiChoice in late 2025.

The French media group has backed the strategy with an estimated $106 million investment (about R2 billion), aimed at stabilising operations and repositioning DStv in a fast-changing media market.

Beyond pricing, MultiChoice is introducing new cost-sharing tools, including a bill-splitting feature on the MyDStv app that allows users to share subscription payments, with plans to expand it to multiple users.

Hardware prices have also been significantly reduced.

Entry-level HD decoders now sell for about N7,900.

DStv users to avoid subscription hike in 2026 Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

More changes at DStv

On the content side, MultiChoice plans to shut down its streaming platform Showmax on 30 April 2026, moving Showmax Originals and selected titles into the DStv Stream app at no extra cost for eligible subscribers.

The company is also enhancing lower-tier packages with additional entertainment and music channels, while expanding its DStv Rewards programme.

Its DStv Coins system, launched in October 2025, has already recorded over 20 million redemptions.

The changes reflect a strategic pivot toward affordability, bundled content, and flexible payment options as MultiChoice seeks to defend its position in an increasingly fragmented global entertainment industry.

Time will tell if it will work and attract subscribers back.

DStv channels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DStv subscribers across Africa will retain access to 12 popular television channels after Canal+ and Warner Bros. Discovery reached a last-minute distribution agreement, averting their removal from the platform.

The channels, including CNN International and Cartoon Network, were scheduled to leave DStv as of January 1, 2026, after negotiations between the two companies stalled late last year.

Canal+ said on Tuesday, December 30, that the new multi-year, multi-territory agreement strengthens its long-standing partnership with Warner Bros.

Discovery includes the continued distribution of HBO Max, alongside plans to expand the streaming service into two additional countries.

Source: Legit.ng