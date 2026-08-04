Dangote Group Opens Fresh Job Vacancies in Cement, Foods, and Corporate Units
- The Dangote Group advertised dozens of new positions across its cement, foods, and corporate divisions, targeting candidates with ND, HND, and degrees
- Available roles span engineering, finance, logistics, IT, sales, and senior management, with openings in Lagos, Kogi, Ogun, Adamawa
- Experience requirements range from four to over ten years depending on the role, with professional certifications
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The Dangote Group has announced a fresh round of hiring across multiple business units, with dozens of positions now open to qualified Nigerians in fields ranging from engineering and operations to finance, administration, and information technology.
The vacancies cover two major divisions, Dangote Cement and Dangote Foods, with roles based in Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Adamawa, and Edo states. The company is also hiring for its international operations in Tanzania, Senegal, Zambia, and India.
Available Roles at Dangote Group
The list of open positions is wide, covering both technical and managerial levels.
Some of the available jobs include:
- Sales Performance Specialist
- Safety Officer
- Administrative Manager
- Talent Manager
- Training Coordinator (South West Region)
- Head, Power Plant
- Internal Control Officer
- Production Manager
- Deputy Chief Engineer (Electrical)
- Deputy Harvesting Manager (Sugarcane)
- Head of Mines
- Relationship Officer, Corporate Sales
- Plant HR Business Partner
- Area Sales Manager
- Mechanical Manager – Power Plant
- Electrical Manager – Power Plant
- Power Plant Operations Manager
- Security Manager
- IT Risk Specialist
- Sustainability Manager
- Executive Assistant to the GMD
- Process Engineer
- Electrical Engineer
- Procurement Officer
- SAP Functional Support Analyst – Finance
- Senior General Manager – Production
- Head of Sales Logistics
Other openings are available in mining, power plant operations, human resources, mechanical maintenance, instrumentation, finance, accounting, fleet management, supply chain, engineering, and commercial sales.
Several opportunities are based at the company's Ibese, Obajana, Okpella, Numan, Apapa, and Lagos facilities, while others are located in Dangote Cement's operations in Tanzania, Senegal, Zambia, and India.
How to Qualify and Apply
According to the company, minimum academic requirements differ by role but generally include a National Diploma, Higher National Diploma, or a bachelor's degree in a relevant discipline.
Candidates applying for entry and mid-level positions need at least four years of relevant experience, while senior technical and management roles demand more than ten years.
Leadership experience, industry certifications, and strong analytical and communication skills are required for certain positions.
Interested applicants are advised to visit the Dangote Group careers portal to view full job descriptions, confirm their eligibility, and submit applications directly for any position that matches their qualifications.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.