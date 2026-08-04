The Dangote Group advertised dozens of new positions across its cement, foods, and corporate divisions, targeting candidates with ND, HND, and degrees

Available roles span engineering, finance, logistics, IT, sales, and senior management, with openings in Lagos, Kogi, Ogun, Adamawa

Experience requirements range from four to over ten years depending on the role, with professional certifications

The Dangote Group has announced a fresh round of hiring across multiple business units, with dozens of positions now open to qualified Nigerians in fields ranging from engineering and operations to finance, administration, and information technology.

The vacancies cover two major divisions, Dangote Cement and Dangote Foods, with roles based in Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Adamawa, and Edo states. The company is also hiring for its international operations in Tanzania, Senegal, Zambia, and India.

Job seekers can now apply for several technical, corporate, finance, and operations roles at Dangote Group. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Available Roles at Dangote Group

The list of open positions is wide, covering both technical and managerial levels.

Some of the available jobs include:

Sales Performance Specialist

Safety Officer

Administrative Manager

Talent Manager

Training Coordinator (South West Region)

Head, Power Plant

Internal Control Officer

Production Manager

Deputy Chief Engineer (Electrical)

Deputy Harvesting Manager (Sugarcane)

Head of Mines

Relationship Officer, Corporate Sales

Plant HR Business Partner

Area Sales Manager

Mechanical Manager – Power Plant

Electrical Manager – Power Plant

Power Plant Operations Manager

Security Manager

IT Risk Specialist

Sustainability Manager

Executive Assistant to the GMD

Process Engineer

Electrical Engineer

Procurement Officer

SAP Functional Support Analyst – Finance

Senior General Manager – Production

Head of Sales Logistics

Dangote Group is hiring across cement, foods, mining, engineering, and corporate departments. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Other openings are available in mining, power plant operations, human resources, mechanical maintenance, instrumentation, finance, accounting, fleet management, supply chain, engineering, and commercial sales.

Several opportunities are based at the company's Ibese, Obajana, Okpella, Numan, Apapa, and Lagos facilities, while others are located in Dangote Cement's operations in Tanzania, Senegal, Zambia, and India.

How to Qualify and Apply

According to the company, minimum academic requirements differ by role but generally include a National Diploma, Higher National Diploma, or a bachelor's degree in a relevant discipline.

Candidates applying for entry and mid-level positions need at least four years of relevant experience, while senior technical and management roles demand more than ten years.

Leadership experience, industry certifications, and strong analytical and communication skills are required for certain positions.

Interested applicants are advised to visit the Dangote Group careers portal to view full job descriptions, confirm their eligibility, and submit applications directly for any position that matches their qualifications.

Source: Legit.ng