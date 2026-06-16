EU delegation visited Kannywood to explore job creation and social change in northern Nigeria

Ambassador Mignot highlighted the creative industries' potential for youth empowerment and economic opportunities

Kannywood's impact extends beyond entertainment, fostering livelihoods and partnerships through cultural cooperation initiatives

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - A delegation, led by the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, is exploring Kannywood’s potential to create jobs, skills, opportunity and social change across northern Nigeria

The delegtion which included ambassadors and deputies from Denmark, Spain, Italy, France, Czechia, Finland, Belgium, and Austria, visited Kano Film Village where they met filmmakers, actors, producers, and regulators.

"Creating opportunities for young people": EU delegation champions Kannywood. Photo credit: The Europe Team

Source: UGC

The visit is for the Europe Team to gain first-hand insight into how Kannywood is contributing to youth employment, education, and economic opportunity across northern Nigeria.

The diplomats observed the production of gilm titled Hindatu. The film tells a story of a young girl determined to become a medical doctor despite her family's intention to marry her.

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board, Alhaji Abba El-Mustapha, and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation, Ali Nuhu, received the delegation during their visit.

Ambassador Mignot stressed the power of visual and creative arts to influence people’s behaviour:

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Ambassador Mignot stated this while speaking during the visit

“Creative industries are not only about culture. They are also about jobs, skills, entrepreneurship, and creating opportunities for young people. Across Nigeria, young people are demonstrating remarkable talent and creativity, and industries such as Kannywood are helping transform that potential into livelihoods and economic opportunity”

The Films and Video Censorship Board boss, El-Mustapha, said the board has approved more than 10,000 films over the years.

He added that the board also supports the industry through training programmes, workshops, and stakeholder engagement.

Also speaking, Nuhu said the Kannywood industry impact extends far beyond entertainment, creating livelihoods and supporting businesses throughout the value chain.

Team Europe's visit came as the European Union expands its support for cultural cooperation between Africa and Europe through initiatives such as the Africa-Europe Partnerships for Culture (AEPC).

According to the statement, the AECPC is a €30 million programme supporting artist mobility, cultural spaces, and collaboration between African and European creative professionals.

Ambassador Mignot is Kannywood is key to job creation and cultural change in Nigeria. The Europe Team

Source: UGC

Peter Obi hosts EU Ambassador

Recall that Peter Obi hosted the European Union Ambassador at his Onitsha residence for a private engagement meeting.

The discussions have been described as enriching, though specific topics have not been publicly disclosed yet.

The meeting has drawn reactions online as Nigerians respond to the diplomatic engagement in the online discourse.

EU Ambassador sends message to Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the European Union (EU) told Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that it is keen to work with him.

Samuela Isopi, EU ambassador to Nigeria, said the body is intent on building a mutually-beneficial relationship with Africa's giant, Nigeria.

Isopi said the EU is Nigeria’s biggest trading partner and is looking forward to working with the new administration for further gains.

Source: Legit.ng