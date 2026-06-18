Nigeria launches FreeTV, offering over 100 channels without subscription fees

DStv Stream has reduced free channels from 13 to 4, limiting viewer choices

Growing competition in Africa's streaming market pressures pay-TV providers to adapt

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

As Nigeria celebrates the launch of its ambitious FreeTV platform with access to more than 100 television and radio channels at no monthly cost, DStv Stream's free streaming package is moving in the opposite direction, shedding channels and leaving users with fewer entertainment choices.

The contrast has sparked conversations across Africa's pay-TV and streaming landscape, especially as consumers increasingly seek affordable alternatives amid rising living costs.

DStv Stream reduces channels to nine as Nigeria launches 100+ free channels. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

MultiChoice's DStv Stream, formerly known as DStv Now, has quietly reduced its free offering from 13 channels to just four as of June 2026. The channels still available are SuperSport Schools, SuperSport Play, Channel O, and TBN Africa.

The reduction means that nine channels once accessible without a subscription have disappeared from the service, significantly shrinking the platform's appeal for viewers who rely on free streaming content, according to a report by MyBroadBand.

From pandemic lifeline to limited content

The free streaming initiative was first introduced in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, MultiChoice positioned the move as part of its effort to keep audiences informed and entertained during lockdowns.

Users enjoyed access to major international and local news channels, including BBC World News, CNN, eNCA, Newzroom Afrika, Euronews Now, and SABC News. The platform also offered popular South African series on demand through its CatchUp service.

However, six years later, the service bears little resemblance to its earlier version.

Beyond the four remaining live channels, the only on-demand offerings consist largely of replays of South African Under-19 football matches and episodes of Rugby on 216. Movie lovers must pay separately through the Box Office, where titles are rented individually.

Nigeria's FreeTV changes the conversation

The timing of DStv Stream's downsizing is particularly striking as Nigeria rolls out its newly launched FreeTV platform.

The Federal Government recently unveiled FreeTV as part of efforts to expand access to digital broadcasting and provide Nigerians with quality entertainment without the burden of monthly subscription fees.

The platform offers more than 100 television and radio channels spanning news, sports, movies, children's programming, documentaries, music, religion, and local content.

Importantly, users can access the service without expensive decoders or recurring subscription charges, making it an attractive option for millions of households, a Vanguard report said.

Industry observers believe FreeTV could reshape viewing habits in Nigeria by increasing competition and giving viewers greater freedom to choose between subscription-based and free entertainment services.

Growing competition in Africa's streaming market

DStv Stream is not the only platform facing pressure. Across Africa, free ad-supported streaming services are expanding rapidly, offering viewers a wider range of content at little or no cost.

South Africa recently welcomed Afree TV, which operates on Sentech's Freevision Play platform. Afree TV offers live television channels, radio stations, and a growing library of African on-demand content.

Nigeria unveils free television as DStv Stream slashes channels amid reorganisation. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

As more free streaming alternatives emerge, broadcasters and pay-TV providers may be forced to rethink their strategies to retain audiences.

For millions of African viewers, the battle for screens is no longer just about premium content. Increasingly, it is about affordability, accessibility, and choice.

MTN launches one TV in Nigeria, introduces pay-per-view

Legitt.ng earlier reported that MTN Group, Africa’s largest telecommunications company, has launched MTN One TV, a new streaming platform designed to transform how Africans access digital entertainment by allowing users to pay with airtime or mobile money, with flexible viewing options.

The launch marks MTN’s boldest move yet into Africa’s highly competitive video streaming market, nearly a decade after its earlier FrontRow streaming service failed to gain significant traction in South Africa.

In a statement released on Monday, the telecom giant said MTN One TV will combine live television, local programming, international content, and multiple payment models tailored to different African markets.

Source: Legit.ng