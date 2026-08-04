Australia's National Innovation visa is a permanent residency pathway for foreigners with exceptional achievement in specific eligible fields

Applicants must secure a nominator with a national reputation in their field before they can even be considered for the visa

Age plays a role in eligibility, with applicants under 18 or aged 55 and older required to meet a higher standard of benefit to Australia

Australia has outlined a detailed set of requirements that foreigners must satisfy before they can be considered for the country's National Innovation visa, a permanent residency pathway designed for individuals who have reached the very top of their field.

Officially known as the Subclass 858 visa, the National Innovation visa is not open for general applications.

Australia lists conditions foreigners must meet to apply for Global Talent visa. Photo: getty

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for Australia Global Talent Visa

1. Prospective applicants must first submit an Expression of Interest and receive a formal invitation before they can lodge their application. Once an invitation is issued, applicants have 60 days to submit their paperwork.

2. The visa is reserved for individuals who hold an internationally recognised record of exceptional and outstanding achievement in one of four areas: a profession, sport, the arts, or academia and research.

3. Beyond personal achievement, applicants must have a nominator who carries a national reputation in the same area of talent. That nominator can be an Australian citizen, a permanent resident, an eligible New Zealand citizen, or an Australian organisation.

4. Applicants must also demonstrate that they remain active and prominent in their field, meaning recent exceptional achievements are required, not just a historic reputation.

5.The visa authority expects evidence that the applicant continues to contribute meaningfully to their area of expertise.

Australia also evaluates whether the applicant would be an asset to the broader community. That contribution can be economic, social, or cultural, or it can help raise Australia's standing internationally in academic, artistic, or sporting domains. The key condition is that the benefit must extend to the nation as a whole, not just a specific region or sector.

Age Rules and Exceptional Benefit Standard

There is no age restriction on the visa, meaning applicants of any age are eligible to apply. However, individuals who are under 18 years old or aged 55 and older at the time of application face a higher bar.

They must demonstrate exceptional benefit to the Australian community, a standard that goes beyond standard eligibility.

That exceptional benefit is expected to be ongoing, sustained, and realised shortly after the applicant migrates to Australia. It can include making extraordinary contributions to the economy, generating employment for a significant number of Australian residents, driving research and innovation in nationally important sectors, or raising Australia's global standing in a key area.

Applicants must also show that they would be able to find work or establish themselves independently in their area of expertise in Australia without difficulty.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng