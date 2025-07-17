Three Nigerian aviation companies including United Nigeria Airlines has announced various openings for Nigerians and wants qualified persons to apply

The job positions include technical record officer, chef, procurement engineer and more advanced flight operation director

Interested Nigerians are expected to meet the requirements to stand a chance of securing employment with the company

Nigerian aviation companies, United Nigeria Airlines, Izy Air Limited and Green Africa Airways Limited have announced a series of job openings across its operations.

The airline called on qualified Nigerians, including SSCE and diploma holders, to apply for various roles from kitchen to a more technical and advanced positions.

The airlines involved have promised competitive salary and a supportive environment for career development.

United Nigeria airlines

United Nigeria Airlines have to roles open, Administrative manager and material planning engineer.

The Administrative Manager will supervise the company’s Admin operations and leads the support staff team.

The successful candidate is also expected to working with the accounting and management teams to set budgets, monitor spending and other expenses

Other job responsibilities include collecting, organizing and storing information using computers and filing systems. Overseeing and tracking the progress of special projects towards company goals, among others.

Requirement to qualify for the role are:

HND or B.Sc. in any Business Administration, or equivalent in a relevant field

Knowledge of the aviation industry will be an added advantage

Must be able to work late hours and multi-task.

A higher degree will be an added advantage.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Senior Administration role

Material planning engineer

For Material planning engineer the job responsibilities include to develop and implement effective material planning strategies to support maintenance operations.

Analyse and forecast material requirements, taking into account maintenance schedules, inventory levels, and lead times Prepare initial provisioning require for B737-800 EIS

Requrirements to applu

Must have a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering / Sciences, or related field.

Relevant certifications in material planning or supply chain

Must have 3-5 years of experience in material planning or a related field in the aviation industry

Experience with aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations is highly desirable.

For both roles, interested and qualified candidates should send their CV detailing their relevant experience and qualifications to: careers@flyunitednigeria.com using the job title as the subject of the mail.

Izy Air Limited job openings

Izy Air Limited a luxury private charter company looking for junior chef and Kitchen Assistant.

The kitchen assistant will assist in assist the chef in meal preparation, washing, chopping, marinating, and basic cooking support.

For junior staff the role among others involves preparing meals, tailored to each flight’s client profile, dietary needs, and global cuisine preferences.

Minimum of 3 years' experience in high-end culinary roles (private aviation, luxury hospitality, executive catering, or fine dining). SSCE holders can apply but culinary diploma or degree is an added advantage.

qualified candidates should send their CVs to careers@izyair.com

Green Africa Airways job openings

Green Africa Airways Limited is looking for director flight operations. This is an advanced position and interested candidates must be highly skilled.

One of the responsibility include providing strategic direction and resources for flight operations department (Flight, Inflight, Operational Control Center, Training, Crew Resources, and Crew Scheduling).

Ensures that all flight operations meet or exceed the standard required by the NCAA, GAA and any additional standards established by other authorities.

Interested and qualified candidates should: Click here to apply

