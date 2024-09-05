Nigerian airline, United Nigeria Airlines has announced job openings across various departments

Interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply for the roles they are sure to meet the requirements

United Nigeria Airlines is a wholly-owned Nigerian company with a licence to offer commercial air transportation services

United Nigeria Airlines has announced job vacancies and is inviting qualified candidates to apply for the available roles that match their acquired skill set.

United Airlines recruits new staff

According to the airline, the jobs are for director of flight operations, quality and safety manager, chief security officer, and training manager.

The company said:

"United Nigeria Airlines is currently recruiting experienced and motivated individuals to occupy the open positions indicated.

"We offer exciting opportunities to highly motivated young professionals ready to work in the aviation industry.

"United Nigeria Airlines is an equal opportunities employer that provides the necessary platform for all to grow in their career."

Breakdown of available job roles

The details of the job roles are below; requirements and how to apply can be found in the link below.

Chief Security Officer (CSO):

Develops and manages the airline’s security strategy, ensuring the safety of passengers, employees, aircraft, and facilities. Oversees security operations, threat assessment, crisis management, and regulatory compliance while liaising with government agencies.

Director of Flight Operations:

Manages all aspects of flight operations, including engineering and ground operations. Ensures compliance with aviation regulations, company policies, and safety standards

Training Manager:

Oversees the design and delivery of training programs for all employees at United Nigeria Airlines. Ensures training meets regulatory requirements and maintains high safety and operational standards.

Quality and Safety Manager:

Manages quality assurance and safety programs, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements. Develops and monitors safety management systems (SMS), quality control processes, and improvement initiatives to enhance efficiency and safety.

Details on how to apply and submit CV can be found here or send application via email to careers@flyunitednigeria.com.

Data from Glassdoor, a website that compiles salary information, indicated that the airline has a good pay structure.

