United Nigeria Airlines says it would commence regional and international flight operations to six destinations on August 25, 2025.

The destinations include the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Senegal, and Ghana.

United Nigeria Airlines lists on the airline market

The airline announced this recently, as it confirmed that it had signed a global distribution agreement with Sabre Central and West Africa, to make airfares and inventories available on the Sabre marketplace.

The airline’s chief operating officer, Osita Okonkwo, described the Sabre agreement as a key milestone in the airline’s growth.

Okonkwo said that for the first time, the airline is making its product available via a global marketplace, allowing it the opportunity to expand its reach and connect with passengers globally.

Sabre to support United Nigeria Airlines

He said the deal supports United Airlines' growth plan, boosts its visibility, and enables travel agents to shop and book its fares seamlessly.

The vice president of airline distribution for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Sabre, Alessandro Ciancimino, said Sabre is proud to support the Nigerian airline’s international expansion.

“We’re committed to helping carriers of all sizes scale efficiently and better serve the needs of today’s travellers,” Ciancimino said.

According to him, by joining the Sabre travel marketplace, the airline is increasing access to content for travel agents globally and unlocking new opportunities for revenue and growth.

Airfare tickets to list on the Sabre marketplace

Joshua Olowo, Sabre’s Central and West Africa president, said the move aligns with Sabre’s goal to help local airlines grow and improve traveller experience.

He disclosed that the partnership aligns with Sabre’s goal to help local airlines reach the wider market, increase revenue opportunities, and serve travelers better via its world-class technology.

Air Peace lands at Heathrow Airport slot

The announcement by United Nigeria Airlines comes amid rising international visibility of Nigerian carriers, including Air Peace's newly secured Heathrow slot.

Allen Onyema, Air Peace Chairman, disclosed this, saying that the airline has concluded plans to commence direct flight operation from Abuja to Heathrow, beginning October 26, 2025.

Air Peace commenced flights to Gatwick Airport in March last year, with the Nigerian operator desperately angling for a spot in the UK’s biggest and busiest airport.

The UK’s refusal to grant Air Peace a Heathrow slot has generated controversy, with the Nigerian government, via the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, Festus Keyamo, threatening to deny British Airways a Lagos slot.

Nigeria and the UK bicker over the Heathrow slot

Keyamo said the Nigerian authorities will restrict British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights if the UK government refuses to allow Air Peace to secure a slot at Heathrow in line with the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA).

Keyamo had detailed the UK’s consistent denial of Air Peace to secure a Heathrow slot in a letter to the country’s aviation regulators.

However, the UK, via its Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh, said Air Peace was denied Heathrow Airport access because it submitted its request for slots too late for the Summer 2024 and Winter 2024/2025 seasons.

Air Peace makes historic flight to St. Kitts and Nevis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has become the first Nigerian airline to fly to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in Basseterre in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The airline's statement recently disclosed that it deployed a Boeing 777 aircraft to the airport, becoming the first Nigerian airline on the St. Kitts and Nevis arrivals board.

According to the statement, the milestone came amid an arranged Pan-African business conference in the Eastern Caribbean, with delegates from Nigeria.

