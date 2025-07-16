The federal government has announced the start of recruitment into Immigration, Civil Defence, Fire, and Correctional Services.

There is a clear instruction on the approved portal for applications for interested Nigerians looking to join the service

The government said the application is free and open to Nigerians before the deadline for submission in August

The Federal Government has advised Nigerians to use the correct application link as it commences recruitment into four paramilitary agencies, the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service, and the Nigeria Correctional Service.

In a public notice dated July 15, 2025, and signed by the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Maj. Gen. AM Jibril (Rtd), the board warned Nigerians against falling victim to fraudulent recruitment portals.

According to CDCFIB the only approved portal for the nationwide recruitment: https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

The post on X reads:

“As the recruitment process into the paramilitary services commences, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) emphasizes that the only approved portal for the recruitment exercise is: https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng

Applicants are strongly advised to disregard any other portal being circulated by fraudsters and scammers."

The post added that Nigerians are now expected to pay for the application and recruitment.

It added:

"The board assures the public that the recruitment process will be completely transparent and free of charge.

"No applicant is required to pay any fee at any stage of the process."

Details about the recruitment exercise

The application portal opened on July 14 and will close on August 4, 2025.

According to CDCFIB interested candidates must be Nigerian citizens by birth, aged between 18 and 35, physically and mentally fit, with no criminal record.

Minimum height requirements are 1.65 meters for males and 1.60 meters for females.

How to apply:

Visit https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng

Select your preferred service and highest qualification.

Enter your National Identification Number (NIN) and phone number.

Fill in personal details and upload required documents such as birth certificate, NIN slip, certificate of origin, and academic certificates (all documents must be under 100kb in JPEG or PNG format).

Review and submit the application before the August 4 deadline.

Upon submission, applicants will receive a printable application slip via email.

The board reiterated that the entire application process is free and no payment should be made at any stage.

The CDCFIB encourages all eligible Nigerians to apply and warned that anyone engaging in fraudulent activity will be prosecuted.

It said:

For official updates, applicants can follow CDCFIB’s verified platforms: Website: www.cdcfib.gov.ng X (formerly Twitter): @CDCFIBNG Facebook & Instagram: CDCFIBNg."

