The Central Bank of Nigeria has launched a new programme called the Knowledge Acceleration Programme

The apex bank is seeking research proposals related to economic growth and development from researchers

Submissions are open until July 22, 2025 and selected applicants will join thematic workshops in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the launch of the CBN Governor's Knowledge Acceleration Program (CBN-KAP).

The programme is aimed at improving Nigeria's economic research capabilities and fostering international competitiveness.

The program invites researchers across the country to submit proposals focusing on critical areas such as wealth-building, human development, and international competitiveness.

What to know about the apex bank CBN-KAP

Aderinola Shonekan, Director, Research Department, in a statement, explained that the CBN-KAP seeks to advance economic knowledge through rigorous research and collaboration.

Successful applicants will participate in thematic workshops designed to refine their proposals through peer interaction, ultimately developing working papers intended for publication.

In a note published on its website, CBN explained:

"As part of the launch of the CBN Governor's Knowledge Acceleration Programme, interested researchers are invited to submit proposals on multidisciplinary topics related to Nigeria’s wealth creation, human development, and international competitiveness.

"Successful applicants will be selected to participate in thematic workshops designed to enhance their proposals through peer interaction. The immediate goal is to develop working papers that can lead to published research.

"These activities aim to identify key intervention areas that support both ongoing and emerging research across the specified thematic groups. The selected themes are critical to strengthening the Bank’s reputation as a knowledge hub and align with its mandate as an advisor to the Federal Government."

The topics CBN is expecting researchers to work on

Proposals must specify a thematic area of interest. These are:

Theme I: Development Cluster

Focuses on growth, income distribution, and employment generation.

Theme II: International Finance Cluster

Covers internal and external balances, capital flows (FDI and portfolio), domestic resource mobilisation, exchange rate dynamics, and asset pricing.

Theme III: Regulation, Bank Structure, and Competition Cluster

Includes monetary economics, behavioural finance, fintech (including the evolution of money and digital assets), illicit financial flows, payment systems, systems competition, and network externalities.

Application and selection process for CBN-KAP

Researchers are required to submit concise, two-page proposals outlining their research objectives, methodologies, and the relevance of their topic to one of the thematic clusters. Submissions are open from July 15 to July 22, 2025.

The CBN said proposals will undergo a rigorous selection process, prioritising submissions that contribute significantly to understanding systemic risks and enhancing monetary policy, financial supervision, and stability objectives.

How to submit a proposal

Interested researchers are encouraged to visit the CBN-KAP portal to submit their proposals and view detailed guidelines for submission.

