Apply Now: FCMB Opens 2025 Internship Programme for Nigerian Graduates in Finance and Research
- First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has announced the commencement of its 2025 Management Internship Programme for Nigerian graduates
- The programme is aimed at recent graduates seeking to begin careers in finance, research and client engagement
- The programme offers immersive, practical experience in investment operations, customer relationship management
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.
First City Monument Bank (FCMB), a prominent player in Nigeria's financial services landscape, has announced the commencement of its 2025 Management Internship Program.
Aimed at recent graduates looking to build a career in finance, research, and client engagement, this opportunity opens the door to one of the country’s most respected institutions.
Internship role and location unveiled
As part of FCMB Group Plc, FCMB Asset Management Limited, the host of the internship, is a licensed investment firm providing wealth management, financial advisory, and portfolio services across Nigeria.
It operates under the regulatory guidance of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The position available is for a Market Research / Customer Success Intern based in Lagos, Nigeria.
The programme offers immersive, practical experience in investment operations, customer relationship management, and financial analysis within a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
MSME Africa reports that interns will work closely with professionals across FCMB Asset Management, gaining firsthand exposure to real client cases, industry research, and data-driven decision-making.
Core responsibilities interns will handle
- Participants in the internship program will:
- Assist with responding to client inquiries and managing onboarding documentation
- Support the issuance of investment certificates and ongoing customer communication
- Help maintain and organise databases for accurate recordkeeping
- Participate in Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and regulatory documentation
- Collect client feedback and help implement service improvements
- Conduct market research and competitive analysis
- Compile data for internal strategy reports and management updates
- Assist in creating presentation materials and visual dashboards
- Collaborate in team meetings to brainstorm client experience enhancements
What it takes to Qualify
The ideal candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Finance, Business Administration, or a related field. Applicants must have 0–2 years of relevant experience in client service, operations, or research.
- Key skills required include:
- Strong attention to detail and multitasking abilities
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- An analytical mindset with foundational research skills
- Technical fluency with Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint
- Basic knowledge of financial regulations (added advantage)
- Creativity in data presentation and visual storytelling
What Interns Will Gain
- This internship is more than just a résumé booster. It offers:
- Practical exposure in a top-tier asset management firm
- Skills in customer service, compliance, and market intelligence
- Mentorship and career development guidance
- Opportunities to work on projects that influence business strategy
- Insight into professional workplace culture and cross-functional collaboration
How to apply
Interested candidates are encouraged to visit FCMB’s official careers page or recruitment portals to submit their applications. Due to the competitive nature of the program, early application is advised.
For finance-savvy graduates hoping to launch a fulfilling career, this internship could be the first step in a long-term journey toward professional success in Nigeria’s financial services industry.
For full details and to apply, visit the FCMB careers portal
UBA announces job opportunity
A prior report by Legit.ng disclosed that United Bank of Africa (UBA) has announced exciting career opportunities with vast growth potential across Africa.
The opportunity is open to vibrant, young graduates with a passion for sales and delivering exceptional customer service at any scale.
It provides clear pathways for advancement and opportunities to learn new skills.
According to a statement on its website, the application window closes on Sunday, July 20, 2025.
FG begins recruitment for immigration, 3 others
An earlier report by Legit.ng revealed that about four federal agencies, all paramilitary services, have begun recruitment to employ qualified Nigerians.
The Civil Defence Corps, Correctional Service, Fire Service, and Immigration Services have opened their portal to recruit candidates into any of the four paramilitary services.
The application portal opened on Monday, July 14, 2025, and will close on August 4, 2025.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng