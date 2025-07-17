First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has announced the commencement of its 2025 Management Internship Programme for Nigerian graduates

The programme is aimed at recent graduates seeking to begin careers in finance, research and client engagement

The programme offers immersive, practical experience in investment operations, customer relationship management

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), a prominent player in Nigeria's financial services landscape, has announced the commencement of its 2025 Management Internship Program.

Aimed at recent graduates looking to build a career in finance, research, and client engagement, this opportunity opens the door to one of the country’s most respected institutions.

Internship role and location unveiled

As part of FCMB Group Plc, FCMB Asset Management Limited, the host of the internship, is a licensed investment firm providing wealth management, financial advisory, and portfolio services across Nigeria.

It operates under the regulatory guidance of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The position available is for a Market Research / Customer Success Intern based in Lagos, Nigeria.

The programme offers immersive, practical experience in investment operations, customer relationship management, and financial analysis within a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Interns will work closely with professionals across FCMB Asset Management, gaining firsthand exposure to real client cases, industry research, and data-driven decision-making.

Core responsibilities interns will handle

Participants in the internship program will:

Assist with responding to client inquiries and managing onboarding documentation

Support the issuance of investment certificates and ongoing customer communication

Help maintain and organise databases for accurate recordkeeping

Participate in Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and regulatory documentation

Collect client feedback and help implement service improvements

Conduct market research and competitive analysis

Compile data for internal strategy reports and management updates

Assist in creating presentation materials and visual dashboards

Collaborate in team meetings to brainstorm client experience enhancements

What it takes to Qualify

The ideal candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Finance, Business Administration, or a related field. Applicants must have 0–2 years of relevant experience in client service, operations, or research.

Key skills required include:

Strong attention to detail and multitasking abilities

Excellent verbal and written communication

An analytical mindset with foundational research skills

Technical fluency with Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint

Basic knowledge of financial regulations (added advantage)

Creativity in data presentation and visual storytelling

What Interns Will Gain

This internship is more than just a résumé booster. It offers:

Practical exposure in a top-tier asset management firm

Skills in customer service, compliance, and market intelligence

Mentorship and career development guidance

Opportunities to work on projects that influence business strategy

Insight into professional workplace culture and cross-functional collaboration

How to apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit FCMB’s official careers page or recruitment portals to submit their applications. Due to the competitive nature of the program, early application is advised.

For finance-savvy graduates hoping to launch a fulfilling career, this internship could be the first step in a long-term journey toward professional success in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

For full details and to apply, visit the FCMB careers portal

