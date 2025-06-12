The NCAA has explained why it has not taken any action following the confrontation between Adams Oshiomhole and Air Peace staff at Abuja Airport

Oshiomhole, who was caught on camera sitting in front of a locked airport, was reacting to missing his scheduled flight

The ex-edo state governor has denied allegations that he disrupted flight operations and was only fighting

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has explained that no action has been taken over an incident involving Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who reportedly locked the boarding gate of an airport terminal after missing his flight.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday morning at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1, Zulu Hall, sparked debate online.

Air Peace vs Oshiomhole what happened at the airport?

Air Peace, in a statement made available to Legit.ng revealed that Air Peace condemned the “unruly conduct” of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain at the Zulu Hall located at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1.

In two videos circulated on June 11, on X (formerly Twitter), Oshiomhole could be seen addressing an official at the airport and also sitting in front of a gate at the terminal.

Commenting on the incident via a statement, the airline accused the politician of disrupting its airport operations after missing a scheduled flight.

But addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, June 11, Oshiomhole stated that he arrived at the airport on Tuesday, June 10, at 6:10 pm for a 6:50 pm flight and met the airline’s 30-minute check-in deadline.

Oshiomhole said that despite holding a business class ticket, he was denied boarding while his aide was allowed through.

According to him, the incident forced him to lodge at a hotel, where he paid N1.5 million to accommodate himself and two Ghanaian passengers who were also stranded.

The senator said he returned for the 6:30 am flight the next morning, Wednesday, June 11, having checked in online at 7:46 pm the previous night.

The politician said he was again turned back, along with other passengers, after a “sudden” change in policy that now required passengers to check in 45 minutes before departure.

Oshiomhole said what he witnessed was a pattern of extortion, with airline staff denying boarding to passengers with online bookings and reselling tickets at inflated prices. The federal lawmaker also dismissed Air Peace's allegation that he caused a scene.

But in a statement by its management on Thursday, June 12, Air Peace asserted that Oshiomhole 'peddled falsehood'.

Air Peace said:

"The senator lied blatantly when he accused Air Peace of extorting its passengers. We challenge Senator Oshiomhole to bring one evidence of a passenger that was extorted.

"None of our staff ever extorted any passenger. In fact, no ticket was sold after the closure of check-in on that flight. Everyone who flew bought their ticket prior to the flight closure."

NCAA explains no reaction yet

Reacting to growing public interest in the case, Michael Achimugu, the Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at NCAA, explained that the authority is yet to receive a formal complaint regarding the matter and, by law, cannot initiate an investigation without one.

The official stated:

“Let me make this clear. The NCAA can only get involved if the aggrieved parties file a complaint. As of this moment, no complaint has been sent to me. By law, the NCAA does not take up cases unless there is a complaint.

“The Honourable Minister is already handling this case. The NCAA will not breach protocol."

The NCAA director also stressed that it has not made any official or unofficial statement on the incident.

