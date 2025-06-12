A London-bound Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, India, claiming 241 lives, with only one survivor confirmed

A London-bound Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, India, leaving 241 dead and one confirmed survivor, according to officials.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was carrying 242 people when it went down shortly after take-off, striking a residential complex occupied by medical professionals, BBC confirmed.

241 Dead in London-Bound Plane Crash with Only One Survivor, Official Confirms.

Source: Getty Images

Survivor identified in Ahmedabad plane crash

Authorities confirmed that one person survived the disaster. "Yes, one survivor is confirmed," said Dhananjay Dwivedi, principal secretary of Gujarat state's health department. The individual is receiving medical treatment, though further details were not disclosed.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik stated that the lone survivor was seated in 11A on the ill-fated flight. Indian media identified him as British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who shared an image of his boarding pass with reporters.

"Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly," Ramesh recounted to the press.

Recovery efforts underway after Air India crash

Rescue teams recovered at least 204 bodies from the crash site. The number of fatalities among passengers versus residents on the ground remained unclear, police said.

Air India confirmed the nationalities of those onboard: 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian.

Among the survivors on the ground, a woman described how her son escaped by leaping from a second-floor window of the affected medical hostel.

Tata Group pledges compensation for victims' families

Tata Group, Air India's parent company, announced a compensation package of 1 crore rupees (approximately £86,000) for each victim's family.

Additionally, the company committed to covering medical expenses for the injured and aiding in the reconstruction of the BJ Medical hostel struck by the plane.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, expressed his grief over the tragedy, stating the group was "deeply anguished" and vowed full support to affected families and communities.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson also conveyed sorrow over the crash. "This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families, and loved ones," he said in a video statement.

Emergency crews remain on-site, working to recover more victims and investigate the cause of the crash. Authorities have yet to confirm what led to the aircraft's sudden failure.

