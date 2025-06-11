Air Peace flight has shared details of how Adams Oshiomhole caused a stir at the airport and disrupted its flight operation

The Nigerian airline claimed that the prominent Nigerian politician arrived late at the airport and caused a major disturbance after missing his flight.

Oshiomhole allegedly assaulted airline staff and barricaded the terminal entrance, preventing other passengers from accessing the terminal

Air Peace has revealed that its flight operations have been disrupted due to an incident involving Adams Oshiomole, who missed his scheduled flight on Wednesday, June 11.

According to a statement released by the airline, Oshiomole had arrived at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 (Zulu Hall) at approximately 06:10 AM for Flight P47120 bound for Abuja, scheduled to depart at 06:30 AM.

Air Pace said its standard on-time departure policy, boarding had already concluded, and the flight departed on schedule, BusinessDay reports.

Upon learning of his missed flight, the politician reportedly became agitated and resorted to violent behaviour, including physically assaulting airline staff and barricading the terminal’s entrance.

Although the airline refused to mention the name of the politician, video evidence seen by Legit.ng confirmed it was Oshiomhole.

Air Peace stated in its release:

"The prominent individual in question arrived at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 (Zulu Hall) at approximately 06:10 AM for Flight P47120 scheduled to depart Lagos for Abuja at 06:30 AM. In line with our standard on-time departure policy, the boarding process had closed, and the flight departed as scheduled.

"Upon being informed of the missed flight, the politician resorted to violence, physically assaulting our staff and forcefully barricading the terminal’s entrance. He went as far as sealing the entry gate and manning the access point, effectively obstructing other passengers from gaining entry into the terminal.

"This unacceptable behavior caused significant disruption to ongoing operations and affected numerous travelers scheduled for various flights. To minimize further inconvenience, Air Peace swiftly activated an operational contingency plan to board affected passengers through an alternate terminal, ensuring the continuity of their travel plans."

Air Peace was forced to cancel a flight after a staff confrontation with a Nigerian politician

The airline described the incident as "unacceptable behaviour," emphasising that it caused significant disruption to their operations and inconvenienced numerous travelers scheduled on various flights that day.

AriseTV reports that to mitigate further inconvenience, Air Peace promptly activated an operational contingency plan, redirecting affected passengers to an alternate terminal to ensure the continuity of their travel plans.

"We are deeply saddened that such a high-profile figure displayed conduct so unbecoming and disruptive to fellow passengers and our personnel. Air Peace maintains a zero-tolerance stance on violence or any form of aggression against our staff and passengers.

"We urge all guests, to remain civil and cooperative at all times. Aviation operations are bound by strict timelines and safety protocols, and we remain committed to upholding these standards while delivering safe and timely services to the Nigerian public.

"Air Peace continues to stand for discipline, integrity, and respect for due process. No individual, no matter how influential, is above these values."

