A lady flew with Air Peace from Lagos, Nigeria, to London Gatwick Airport in the UK.

Bevz decided to take her prayer life seriously in September 2024, and God answered her.

The lady flew to London Gatwick Aiport after getting a UK study visa. Photo credit: TikTok/Bevz and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Bevz said she got her UK study visa approved and has relocated to the UK.

Lady flies to UK using Air Peace

She travelled to the UK from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

She also showed when she arrived at the London Gatwick Airport on an Air Peace flight.

Bevz had arrived at the airport six hours before her flight because she did not want to take chances.

Before she left Nigeria, she achieved many other things, which she also showed in the video.

For instance, she bought a new iPhone for her mother and a new Apple Mackbook for herself.

She said:

"September was a month to remember. I'm forever grateful to God."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets UK visa

@Oluwashinaayomi Eyitayo said:

"My visa was approved today."

@user8426214896006 said:

"Congratutions to me. I now I am winner and I am going to be selected in Jesus name."

@Mystique_Vee said:

"Congratulations… just saved this sound cuz I and my family is gonna use it soon."

@Remote Job said:

"My visa would also be approved in 3 days and the days would be extended."

@Hesgol said:

"My USA visa was also approved on the 4th of September. Good day l guess."

@MiMi said:

"One good day I will use this sound too. By God’s grace."

Lady takes her parents abroad

