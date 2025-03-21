Nigeria’s passport has achieved an improvement in its global ranking, moving from 92nd position in 2024 to 91st

The information is according to a recent global passport ranking released by the Henley Passport Index for 2025

However, Nigeria’s passport is ranked the least powerful in Africa, while Seychelles remains the country with the strongest passport in Africa

Nigeria’s passport is now ranked in 91st position on the Henley Passport Index, sharing the position with Ethiopia and Myanmar.

These countries are also ranked low on the global terrorism index, battling attacks from armed groups.

Nigerian passport gets new position in global ranking Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria’s passport is seventh least in Africa

The Henley Passport Index is updated monthly using information from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Nigeria’s passport ranked higher than a few African countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Libya and Somalia.

The development means Nigeria now has the seventh least powerful passport on the continent, from the sixth position in 2024.

The new ranking came amid a statement by the foreign affairs minister, Yusuf Tuggar, saying the government has improved the country's image overseas.

FG moves to improve Nigeria’s image abroad

Tuggar revealed this on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at a press briefing.

According to the minister, the next stage is to lift Nigeria’s image, saying that the ministry helped to secure the release of Nigerians wrongly imprisoned in some countries.

Punch reports that the minister could not explain how the government plans to achieve the goal but said Nigeria was working with other countries while following due processes in its foreign policy.

In July 2023, Nigeria’s passport was ranked 90th globally but slipped to 97th below African countries such as Burundi, Cameroon, and Liberia, showing a change in Nigeria’s visa policy.

However, the passport’s ranking improved last year, ranking 92nd globally.

This latest ranking means an improvement as the country’s passport moved one spot up from the last position.

Seychelles passport ranks strongest in Africa

Meanwhile, Seychelles passport remains the continent’s strongest, ranking 22nd globally.

It moved up two spots from the previous year, allowing holders to travel to 156 countries and destinations.

Nigerians to enter more countries visa-free as Nigeria's passport ranking improves Credit: Bassey Idoko/Controbutor

Source: Getty Images

Singapore remained the world’s most powerful passport, with access to 193 countries, while Afghanistan has the worst passport globally with access to only 25 countries and destinations.

Nigeria is exempted from US visa-free programme

In February, the US released the list of eligible countries for its visa-free policy, exempting Nigeria.

Also, the United Kingdom was excluded from the programme but remains eligible under specific conditions.

Additionally, the list does not include any African country such as Nigeria, Ghana, or South Africa.

While most of the VWP list remained unchanged, the addition of Romania marked a significant update.

The US has focused on enhancing security checks and prioritising countries with strong diplomatic ties and border security standards.

African countries exempting Nigeria from visa-free entry

Legit.ng earlier reported that two African countries, Seychelles and Ethiopia, have exempted Nigeria from their visa-free travel programs.

The visa-free program, which aims to promote tourism and enhance diplomatic relations, has been embraced by many countries across the continent including Kenya and Rwanda.

However, the exclusion of Nigeria, one of Africa's most populous and influential nations, has raised several questions.

