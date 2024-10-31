Nigeria Immigration Service Unveils Contactless Passport Renewal for Nigerians
- The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) will launch a contactless passport renewal system, starting in Canada on November 1, 2024
- This new system allows Nigerians to renew passports online, reducing the need for in-person visits to NIS offices
- The phased rollout will extend to the UK, USA, Italy, and other global locations, making the process more accessible for Nigerians worldwide
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a phased rollout of a new contactless passport renewal system, starting in Canada on November 1, 2024.
This innovative initiative is aimed at reducing the need for in-person visits to NIS offices.
Following its launch in Canada, the service will extend to the UK, USA, and Italy on November 15, and by December 1, it will be available in Nigeria and other global locations.
Process for Contactless Passport Renewal
The NIS explainer video details the steps involved in the contactless passport renewal process.
Nigerians can renew their passports by downloading the NIS mobile app from Google Play, the App Store, or Windows Store, or by accessing the web portal at www.passport.immigration.gov.ng.
Steps for Contactless Passport Renewal:
- Create a Profile: Register with a valid email to initiate the application.
- Eligibility Check: Take a quick eligibility test to ensure that your passport qualifies for renewal.
- Identity Details: Provide your National Identification Number (NIN) and current passport number for verification.
- Personal Information and Document Upload: Enter your bio-data and upload necessary documents such as the NIN slip, birth certificate, and local government certificate.
- Biometric Capture: Use your mobile device to capture fingerprint biometrics as required for identity verification.
- Review and Submit: Double-check all information and confirm that it is correct.
- Make Payment: Complete the online payment to finalize the application process.
- Application Submission: Submit your application and wait for processing.
Once processed, the renewed passport will be delivered directly to the address specified by the applicant.
See explainer video below:
Nandap becomes ECOWAS Immigration chairperson
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kemi Nandap, the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has been appointed as the chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of Immigration Forum.
This significant achievement was announced in a statement issued by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Udo, on Tuesday, September 30.
