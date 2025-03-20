Nigeria ranked 105th globally and 10th in Africa in the latest Global Happiness Report, with Finland maintaining its position as the happiest country.

Economic instability, insecurity, corruption, and high unemployment contribute to Nigeria’s low ranking, despite strong community ties and resilience.

Experts suggest that improved governance, economic stability, and security reforms could enhance Nigeria’s overall happiness and well-being

Nigeria has been ranked 105th out of 147 countries in the latest Global Happiness Report, placing it among the lower half of nations in terms of overall well-being. Despite its position on the global scale, Nigeria secured the tenth spot among African nations.

The report, published by the Global Happiness Council, assesses happiness levels based on people’s perceptions of their quality of life. Factors such as income, social support, freedom, generosity, and corruption perception are key metrics used to evaluate the rankings.

For the eighth consecutive year, Finland emerged as the world's happiest country, with other Nordic nations - including Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden—dominating the top positions.

Meanwhile, the United States and the United Kingdom recorded their lowest rankings ever, falling to 23rd and 24th place, respectively. Within Africa, Libya was identified as the happiest nation, ranking 79th globally.

List of happiest countries on earth

The list is given below:

Finland Denmark Iceland Sweden Netherlands Costa Rica Norway Israel Luxembourg Mexico

105. Nigeria

Reasons Nigeria ranked poorly on list

Nigeria’s low ranking can be attributed to several socio-economic challenges. High inflation rates have eroded purchasing power, making basic necessities increasingly expensive for citizens.

Insecurity, ranging from insurgency in the northeast to banditry and kidnapping in other regions, has also contributed to the general sense of instability.

Also, political corruption and governance issues continue to undermine trust in institutions, further affecting citizens’ overall well-being.

Unemployment and underemployment remain major concerns, particularly among the youth. Limited job opportunities and economic uncertainty have led to frustration and decreased optimism about the future.

Access to quality healthcare and education also poses significant challenges, with many Nigerians struggling to afford adequate medical services and schooling for their children.

The Global Happiness Report uses a three-year average of survey responses to determine rankings, offering a comprehensive view of global happiness trends.

