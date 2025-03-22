Visa Inc as the global payment solutions company has moves to establish data center infrastructure in Nigeria.

Vice President Kashim Shettima reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the Nigerian market during a courtesy visit to the State House

He pointed out that Visa had already made more than $1 billion in investments in the nation, including $200 million in Interswitch

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has praised Visa Inc.'s significant investment commitment as the multinational payment solutions provider strives to build data centre infrastructure in Nigeria.

The company's dedication to the Nigerian market was reiterated by Visa's Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA), Andrew Torre, during a courtesy call at the State House in Abuja.

According to him, Visa has already made over $1 billion in investments in the nation, including a $200 million investment in Interswitch, a strategic alliance with MoniePoint to improve digital payment systems, and a cooperation with ThriveAgric to strengthen food security and assist smallholder farmers.

Torre said while Visa Inc. “has been making investments and will continue to make these investments in Nigeria”, the plan to site the data centre infrastructure is aimed at bringing new technologies into the Nigerian market that would bolster the nation’s growing digital economy.

He claims that in order to introduce mobile payment services for a more competitive and economical market, partners like Samsung and Hugo need some of Visa's technologies.

In response, Vice President Shettima gave the US-based corporate team the assurance that Visa's relationship with the Nigerian government and its patronage would continue to expand rapidly.

VP Shettima also praised Visa for its investment in ThriveAgriculture, pointing out that one of the main goals of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration's eight-point strategy is to reposition the agriculture industry.

In a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said “Nigeria is where the action is. Of the ten fintechs in Africa, about eight are in Nigeria, with Moniepoint as the newest addition.

MTN chooses Nigeria to build data center in West Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria said that it is building the biggest data centre in West Africa, a Tier 4 data centre with 1,500 racks.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, a Tier 4 data centre is designed with 100% fault tolerance, total redundancy for every component, and an anticipated 99.995% uptime.

This indicates that it provides the most dependable infrastructure and can tolerate a broad range of possible disruptions.

Bill Gates’s firm to build $1bn data centre

Legit.ng reported that Microsoft, founded by billionaire businessman Bill Gates, and G42 are working together to build a $1 billion geothermal-powered data centre in Kenya.

G42 is a leading artificial intelligence company based in the United Arab Emirates.

This development comes after Microsoft shut down its Africa development centre in Nigeria, rendering about 200 people jobless.

