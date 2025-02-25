United States released the list of eligible countries for its 2025 Visa Waiver Programme on February 25, excluding the United Kingdom and all African countries

The addition of Romania marked a significant update, with the US prioritising countries with strong diplomatic ties and border security standards

The programme allows citizens of 40 participating countries to travel to the US for tourism or business for up to 90 days without a visa

Washington, D.C., USA – The United States released the list of eligible countries for its 2025 Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) on February 25.

The United Kingdom was excluded from the programme but remains eligible under specific conditions. Additionally, the list does not include any African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, or South Africa.

Changes and focus

While most of the VWP list remained unchanged, the addition of Romania marked a significant update.

The US has focused on enhancing security checks and prioritising countries with strong diplomatic ties and border security standards. According to the US Bureau of Consular Affairs website, the Visa Waiver Programme allows most citizens or nationals of participating countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.

The agency stated, “Travellers must have a valid Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval prior to travel and meet all requirements explained below. If you prefer to have a visa in your passport, you may still apply for a visitor visa.”

Policy updates and simplified travel

The new Visa Waiver Programme for 2025 introduces policy updates on permit eligibility and revisions to the list of participating countries, as well as new travel policies.

This update simplifies visa-free entry into the United States for millions worldwide, making business, tourism, and transit travel more accessible.

The 2025 Visa Waiver Programme includes 40 countries whose citizens can now travel to the United States without a visa.

See the full list below:

1. Andorra,

2. Australia,

3. Austria,

4. Belgium,

5. Chile,

6. Czech Republic,

7. Croatia,

8. Denmark,

9. Estonia,

10. Finland,

11. France,

12. Germany,

13. Greece,

14. Hungary,

15. Iceland,

16. Ireland,

17. Italy,

18. Israel

19. Norway,

20. Poland,

21. Portugal,

22. San Marino,

23. Singapore,

24. Slovakia,

25. Japan,

26. Slovenia,

27. Latvia,

28. South Korea,

29. Liechtenstein,

30. Spain,

31. Lithuania,

32. Sweden,

33. Luxembourg,

34. Switzerland,

35. Malta,

36. Netherlands,

37. New Zealand,

38. Qatar,

39. Romania

40. Monaco

