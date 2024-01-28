The FG has implemented new conditions in the updated Nigerian passport to verify the applicant's true citizenship critically

The conditions are designed to mitigate the unauthorized acquisition of passports by individuals who are not citizens of Nigeria

The minister said that the ministry is improving the process of obtaining passports because it is a security document

The Federal Government has introduced a new passport template as a strategic measure to prevent the fraudulent acquisition or forging of documents by non-citizens.

Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of Interior, revealed this information in Abuja, emphasizing the significance of passports as essential national identity documents that require robust protection.

The stipulations outlined in the updated template, such as the requirement for a citizenship certificate, a date of birth certificate, and the National Identification Number (NIN), have assumed significant importance in authenticating an applicant's genuine citizenship.

This follows the minister's earlier announcement that Nigerians would start getting their international passport without human contact from Monday, January 8.

The condition prevents attempts to counterfeit passport

According to The Nation, the minister underscored the exclusive nature of the passport as a security document meant solely for Nigerian citizens.

He clarified that the recently implemented conditions serve the dual purpose of preventing non-Nigerians from obtaining the passport and thwarting attempts to counterfeit the document, given its enhanced security features.

Tunji-Ojo expressed concern over foreigners' exploitation of inefficiencies in the previous system to acquire passports.

Despite acknowledging the challenges applicants face for the new passport, he assured the public of an improved and streamlined process in the upcoming weeks.

He said:

“We have to introduce this new system to stop those non-Nigerians carrying Nigerian passports. Contrary to reports, the new process is working very effectively and hiccups recorded is only 4 per cent, which is significant improvement for a system that is newly introduced and I assure you that in the next one or two weeks we will have near perfect system."

The minister highlighted enhancements made to the passport acquisition process, emphasizing the pivotal role of passports as security documents.

Earlier this month, the minister launched the anticipated online portal for passport applications, which is expected to ease the passport application process for citizens.

5 simple steps to apply for international passport

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians can now apply for their international passports from the comfort of their homes

In a tweet on X on Monday, the minister rolled out simple steps to apply for one's passport, adding that it can be achieved with a phone or computer.

Fresh applicants wishing to apply must be Nigerian, must have NIN, a passport photograph that meets the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and supporting documents.

People seeking passport renewal must have NIN, an old passport number, a passport photograph that meets ICAO standards and supporting documents.

