Air Peace has announced an N600,000 airfare slash on its London route from any part of Nigeria

The company said the offer will elapse on March 31, 2025, and will allow passengers to add an extra free luggage

Additionally, the airline gifted free return tickets to travellers on the domestic and London routes

Air Peace has said its passengers can enjoy about N600,000 in savings when connecting from Nigerian cities to London, including an exclusive one-free extra luggage offer.

The airline disclosed that the offer runs until March 31, 2025, with an extended travel time until April 15, 2025.

Air Peace moves to boost passenger experience

The airline’s head of corporate communications, Ejike Ndiulo, revealed this in a statement, saying that Air Peace continues to change international travel with its flagship London route, which offers seamless connections from major airports in Nigeria.

The airline’s statement said that it remains committed to its vision as the largest carrier in West and Central Africa, aiming to foster prosperity via reliable travel, entrenching it as a key player in the global aviation industry.

It stated that with the expanded local and international routes, Air Peace is making it simple for passengers to explore new opportunities and for businesses to thrive.

Air Peace gifts return tickets to travellers

Additionally, Air Peace conducted a raffle draw at Silverbird Man of the Year Award 2024.

Five winners emerged from the draw as it moves to enrich lives support businesses and connect people.

The raffle draw saw five winners emerge, winning the economy return tickets to any of the airline’s domestic destinations, while Osuagwu Divine Nwamarachi and Eremu Precious Tosan clinched the economy return tickets to London.

The airline’s spokesman said the initiative aligns with Air Peace’s mission to make air travel accessible while empowering passengers and businesses to reach their potential.

Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, stressed the airline’s role in driving economic development via its CSR projects.

He said:

“At Air Peace, we believe that aviation is more than just transportation; it is a bridge to opportunities, a catalyst for economic growth, and a tool for empowerment. We are committed to supporting individuals and businesses by connecting dreams with possibilities.”

Max Air resumes operations after four months

The development comes as Max Air, one of Nigeria’s domestic carriers, resumed operations after almost three months of suspension.

The move will provide relief for Nigerian passengers whose options shrank when Max Air was suspended.

The airline suspended its domestic flight operations after a tyre burst incident involving one of its aircraft in Kano.

Max Air disclosed on Monday, March 17, 2025, that it would resume domestic flight services soon.

According to the airline, its flight resumption was due to a successful operational evaluation, saying that the brief pause allowed it to re-strategise and reinforce its commitment to safety, compliance, and operational excellence.

Max Air revealed that it worked closely with aviation authorities to ensure all statutory requirements were met while boosting its service delivery standards.

It asked its passengers to expect improved passenger experience, increased efficiency, and untiring hospitality synonymous with the airline.

Air Peace debunks 80% flight offer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Air Peace has refuted claims of an 80% fare reduction on select flight routes, circulated on a Facebook page under "Silver Bryan Fran".

In a statement issued on Monday, December 15, the airline clarified that the promotion was false and urged Nigerians to disregard the fraudulent page and its claims.

The statement was signed by Ejike Ndiulo, head of corporate communications.

