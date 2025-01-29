Seychelles and Ethiopia have exempted Nigeria from their visa-free travel programs, prompting concerns among Nigerian travellers and officials

The exclusion, attributed to security and immigration control issues, may have significant economic and diplomatic implications

Nigeria has historically played a significant role in promoting regional integration and cooperation within Africa

Two African countries, Seychelles and Ethiopia, have exempted Nigeria from their visa-free travel programs.

The visa-free program, which aims to promote tourism and enhance diplomatic relations, has been embraced by many countries across the continent including Kenya and Rwanda.

Two African Countries that Exempted Nigeria from Its Visa-Free Program

Source: Getty Images

However, the exclusion of Nigeria, one of Africa's most populous and influential nations, has raised several questions.

Reasons behind the exclusion

The decision by Seychelles and Ethiopia to exempt Nigeria from their visa-free programs has been attributed to several factors.

One of the generally reasons cited by experts is the concern over security and immigration control. Both countries have expressed apprehensions about the potential influx of undocumented immigrants and the challenges associated with managing such movements.

Economic and diplomatic implications

The exclusion of Nigeria from the visa-free program is expected to have significant economic and diplomatic implications.

For Nigerian travellers, this means additional financial burdens and bureaucratic hurdles in securing visas for travel to Seychelles and Ethiopia. Tourism, a crucial economic sector for both countries, may also be impacted as potential Nigerian tourists may opt for destinations with less restrictive entry requirements.

Diplomatically, this decision could strain relations between Nigeria and the two countries. Nigeria has historically played a significant role in promoting regional integration and cooperation within Africa.

The exclusion from the visa-free program could be perceived as a step back in these efforts, leading to diplomatic dialogues to address and potentially resolve the concerns raised.

Broader impact on regional integration

The visa-free program is a crucial component of the African Union's vision for greater regional integration and the free movement of people across the continent.

Nigeria's exclusion from this program by Seychelles and Ethiopia is seen as a setback to this vision.

Ghana's visa-free policy for Africans

Legit.ng reported that Ghana has recently announced a groundbreaking visa-free policy for African countries, allowing anyone with an African passport to visit Ghana without a visa.

This initiative, announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo during his final state-of-the-nation address, is set to begin in January 2025.

This policy is seen as a significant step towards promoting pan-African values and enhancing economic cooperation within the continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng