Afghanistan has been ranked as the unhappiest country in the world in the 2025 World Happiness Report

On the other hand, Finland was ranked as the happiest country in the world as it was ranked first in the report

Also, Nigeria is ranked 105 in the World Happiness Report which ranks countries according to how happy the residents are

Finland has been ranked as the happiest country in the world, a position it has bagged for the 8th time.

Finland has maintained first position in the World Happiness Report which was published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford.

The 2025 World Happiness Report released by Gallup ranks Nigeria as 105. Photo credit: Getty Images/filipefrazao, James Marshall.

Source: Getty Images

The study which was done in partnership with the analytics firm Gallup and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network ranked Finland as number one out of 147 countries considered.

On the other hand, Afghanistan emerged as the unhappiest country in the world as those from the country reported that they are said.

Afghanistan is ranked 147 out of 147 while Sierra-Leon in West Africa is ranked 146.

Another unhappy country on the list is Lebanon which is ranked 145 while Malawi is ranked 144.

Also on the list is Nigeria which is ranked 105th on the world's happiness report.

The United States of America is ranked as the 24th happiest country in the world while the UK is ranked 23rd.

Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden are on the top four happiest countries in the world while Nigeria is ranked 105th. Photo credit: Getty Images/Peeter Viisimaa.

Source: Getty Images

According to the report, Nordic countries including Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden are on the top for rankings for happiest nations.

The report says:

"Our annual happiness ranking is, once again, led by Nordic countries, with Finland still first among them. The Gallup World Poll, which remains the principal source of data in this report, asks respondents to evaluate their current life as a whole using the image of a ladder, with the best possible life for them as a 10 and the worst possible as a 0. Each respondent provides a numerical response on this scale, referred to as the Cantril Ladder. Typically, around 1,000 responses are gathered annually for each country. Countries are ranked according to their self-assessed life evaluations averaged over the years 2022–2024.3."

Jon Clifton, the CEO of Gallup, the company behind the research said happiness is not just about wealth.

He was quoted by CBS News as saying happiness is more about trust and connection.

His words:

“Happiness isn’t just about wealth or growth — it’s about trust, connection and knowing people have your back. If we want stronger communities and economies, we must invest in what truly matters: each other.”

Man shows groceries he bought N30k in 2020

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians continue to react to the prices of goods and services in the country, a lady has shared a throwback shopping photo.

According to the lady, she went shopping in the year 2020 and was able to buy many things with just N30,000.

She said it is a near-impossibility for one to still go to the supermarket with N30,000 and buy the things she bought back then.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng