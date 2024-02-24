Kenya has identified six countries that will be exempted from its $30 (£23) entry fee into the country

The affected countries are Ethiopia, Eritrea, Congo-Brazzaville, Comoros, Mozambique and South Africa

The country recently cancelled its visa requirement, as Africans planning a trip to Kenya will not require a visa

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Passport holders from six other countries, including South Africa, are no longer required to pay the controversial entry tax implemented last month in Kenya.

Visitors from selected countries still need to obtain an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) document. Photo Credit: Kenya Govt, COROIMAGE

Source: Getty Images

This came after the government recently eliminated the need for a visa for bearers of all foreign passports.

The action was perceived as an effort to draw business travellers and promote Kenya as a travel destination.

However, a $30 (£23) entry fee was implemented, even for tourists previously exempt from needing a visa.

Opponents of the move said that it may prompt other nations with whom Kenya has visa-waiver agreements to impose a similar charge, increasing the cost and bureaucracy of travel. The decision sparked a massive response.

Only travellers from the regional bloc known as the East African Community (EAC) were excused from paying the fee.

Read more news on visa-fee entry

Kenya extended No-entry fee requirement to others

The exception has now been extended to passport holders from five additional African nations, including;

Ethiopia

Eritrea

Congo-Brazzaville

Comoros

Mozambique

South Africa

The only other nation on the exemption list is San Marino, the third-smallest country in Europe.

BBC reported that the nations that were exempted have "visa abolition agreements or signed bilateral visa waiver agreements" with the East African state, according to a memo from Kenya's interior ministry and immigration department.

However, to enter Kenya, visitors from these nations must still obtain an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) document in advance and provide documentation of their accommodations and flight information. The 90-day ETA is valid for a single entry.

Kenya begins visa-free policy

Legit.ng reported that the Kenyan government has commenced its visa-free policy, welcoming the first foreigners on Friday, January 5, 2024.

According to a BusinessDay report, the immigration authorities confirmed that some visa-free travellers arrived in the country four days after the planned launch.

The policy will be implemented alongside the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) and will see 53 African countries travel to the East African country without needing a visa.

Source: Legit.ng