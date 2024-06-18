Seplat Energy, one of Nigeria's biggest oil companies, has announced a new opening for graduates to join its organisation

The latest job opening is for graduates with little or no experience, ready to kick-start their careers in the oil industry

The company has set a list of requirements for interested candidates who are expected to submit their applications before the deadline

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Seplat Energy Plc. a leading independent energy company in Nigeria has announced it is accepting applications from graduates for its graduate training programme.

Organisations design a graduate training program to recruit and develop recent graduates into their workforce.

Seplat is ready to welcome new graduates. Photo credit: shotbydave

Source: Getty Images

In a statement published on its website, the company explained the overall purpose of the job:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"As part of its continuous investment in building and developing talented employee pipeline, Seplat is seeking young top-class candidates for its 2024 Graduate Trainee Scheme (GTS).

The GTS is an intensive programme designed to attract, retain, and accelerate the development of young, talented, and ambitious graduates through a combination of on-the-job training, as well as structured learning and development programmes.

"This scheme will equip candidates with the appropriate competencies and provide experiences that will facilitate their integration into a challenging business environment, enabling them to unleash their potential in a truly rewarding work environment."

The requirements to qualify

Candidates who are interested in joining the Seplat Energy graduate trainee programme must have the under-listed competencies:

Applicants must possess a Bachelor's degree from a reputable university with at least a second class Upper (2:1) division.

They must also have a minimum of five O' level credits, including Mathematics and English Language, obtained at one sitting.

Additionally, completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with a valid certificate or an exemption letter is required.

Below are the eligibility criteria for Nigeria.

A maximum age of 27 years by 30 September 2024

Strong analytical and presentation skills

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Good problem-solving skills, curiosity and a great appetite for learning

Good appreciation and working knowledge of Microsoft office tools

High level of proactivity and ability to follow through on assigned tasks

Digital awareness

Full details on the requirements can be found here.

To apply, click here. This must be done before Thursday, June 18, 2024.

Lady shares tips on job interview questions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former lady banker from Canada shared her insights on how to tackle some common questions.

She based her advice on her previous experience of working with various banks in Canada.

She recorded a video where she explained how to respond to some of the bank's queries.

Source: Legit.ng