Nigerian now has one more country to visit without the need to queue up and wait for visa decision

Kazakhstan, the largest country in Central Asia, is opening its doors for more foreigners to come over, including Nigerians

Nigerian passport ranks 190th in the world as of November 2023, according to VisaGuide Passport Index

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering business and the economy.

Citizens of 80 foreign countries can stay in Kazakhstan without a visa, and nationals from 109 more countries have the opportunity to obtain an electronic visa.

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov announced this on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, as reported by the official press service.

The modern centre of Nur Sultan (Astana), Kazakhstan. Photo credit: Frans Sellies

Source: Getty Images

Kazakhstan opens doors for visitor

Kazakhstan is trying to attract more tourists and boost its tourism sector revenue, which has already attracted $860 million of investments, 44% more compared to the same period last year.

According to the Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev, over three million Kazakh citizens travelled within the country in the first half of the year, 400,000 more than last year.

He also revealed that the country is looking to attract 9 million domestic tourists and 1.4 million foreign tourists before the end of December 2023.

His words:

“We need breakthrough projects in the tourism sector. Over the past three years, investments worth $4 billion have been attracted to the industry. More than 400 facilities have been built, and nearly 7,000 permanent jobs have been created."

“All local historical monuments, picturesque natural landscapes, and other historical heritage need to be properly integrated into tourism products.

“It is important to simplify the stay of a foreign tourist in Kazakhstan and digitalize the entire range of services for domestic tourism."

Nigerians to enter Kazakhstan

With this latest development, Nigerians intending to visit Kazakhstan for short stays (tourism) will no longer need to undergo the visa application process.

However, it's required to obtain an electronic travel authorization (eTA or eVisa) before entering Kazakhstan.

Kenya visa-free for Nigerians

Legit.ng, in another report, revealed that the Kenyan President has said that from 2024, Africans, including Nigerians visiting Kenya, will no longer need a visa.

According to him, the development aims to increase trade with African countries.

President Ruto also encouraged the reduction of customs tariffs inside the continent.

Source: Legit.ng