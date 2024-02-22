State governors have been accused of sabotaging the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Nigeria Civil Society Forum made this allegation in a statement issued on Thursday, February 22

However, social commentator Awuwal Musa Rafsanjani believes that the situation at hand is not the fault of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC)

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Civil Society Forum has cautioned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against their planned nationwide demonstration against hardship set for February 27 and 28.

Instead, the CSO forum urged Nigerians to hold state Governors accountable for undermining federal efforts by misappropriating relief supplies intended for the populace.

Dr Godwin Abutu, the convener of the coalition, conveyed this message during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, February 22.

Dr Abutu emphasised that while Nigerians face significant challenges, the government continues to promise ongoing efforts to alleviate their suffering through various support measures.

Allegations against NLC

The CSO forum alleged that NLC chapters in certain states hinder federal government initiatives, suggesting that state Governors are complicit.

They criticised Labour leaders for their perceived ineffectiveness, likening them to toothless bulldogs while emphasising that Nigerians continue to endure hardships under their supervision.

The group highlighted that it's widely known that engaging in strike actions hasn't solved any recent challenges the Nigerian people face.

The group issued a deadline of 24 hours for the NLC to abandon the notion of a cautionary strike and instead engage in constructive dialogue.

They emphasise the importance of patriotic Nigerians working together to address hunger, currency stability, and national security.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, the group said:

"We do not expect the leadership of NLC to pretend not to be aware that the warning strike won’t proffer any solution to our present predicament but rather satisfy only their ego and cash out from their sponsors and co-travelers.

"We demand the arrest and persecution of anyone that comes to sabotage the system and make our situation worse."

"It is not NLC's fault" - Rafsanjani

In a contrasting reaction, the board chairman of Amnesty International, Nigeria, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, described the impending NLC strike as unfortunate.

Rafsanjani told Legit.ng that the federal government's complacency and lack of commitment are not good developments for Nigeria.

He said:

"It is not NLC's fault; it is the government who become completely unreliable to do what they supposed to do."

Meanwhile, Senator Ali Ndume stated that the Nigerian government isn't suffering from the current increase in the value of the US dollar compared to the Nigerian naira.

He pointed out that the government's budget heavily depends on revenue in dollars, so the rise in the exchange rate benefits the government.

Many Nigerians worry about the fast-paced rise in the dollar's value against the naira.

