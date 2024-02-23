As Nigerians await the commencement of the planned nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), there are agitations for it to be called off

The Nigeria Civil Society Forum (NCSF) staged a solidarity gathering against the planned strike on Friday, February 23

The forum said it was insensitive for the NLC to stage a protest against a barely a-year-old administration

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian youths affiliated with the Nigeria Civil Society Forum (NCSF) gathered in Abuja on Friday, February 22, for a solidarity demonstration supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his government.

Thousands of youths participated, brandishing different signs criticising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and urging citizens to disregard the NLC's call for a nationwide protest against hunger.

At the Unity Fountain, Comrade Sunday Attah, a co-convener of the forum, emphasised to reporters that Nigerian youths are determined to prevent the NLC and its allies from causing chaos in the country.

Attah said:

"We must understand the trajectory of how the NLC has operated over time. Remember, when fuel subsidy was removed in this same country, they got up and claimed to be standing for Nigerians.

"They fought and said fuel subsidy should not be removed, but after a series of meetings, which, of course, today they are saying didn't yield any fruit, we know how these 'colour' papers exchanged hands and matters died on the ground.

"We are not going to allow the NLC to plunge Nigeria into anarchy. Calling for protest against an eight months old government is uncalled for."

NLC issued 24-hour ultimatum to call off planned strike

Comrade Terrence Kuanum, who leads the CSO forum, urged the Union leaders to reconsider their protest decision within 24 hours and return to negotiations with the government.

Kuanum emphasised that while Nigerians face hunger, resolving the issue does not involve sabotaging or antagonising the system.

He said:

"I am hungry, you are hungry, but it is not by sabotaging the system or antagonising the system that we can resolve this issue.

"We can only resolve this issue as patriotic Nigerians that are concerned that we need to resolve this problem and the generation next to us doesn't face it."

The forum gave the NLC 24 hours to stop its planned protest, noting that no industrial action can solve the problem.

Nationwide protest: Governors alleged of sabotaging Tinubu’s govt

Meanwhile, state governors have been accused of sabotaging the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Nigeria Civil Society Forum made this allegation in a statement issued on Thursday, February 22.

However, social commentator Awuwal Musa Rafsanjani believes that the situation at hand is not the fault of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

