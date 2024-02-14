Malawi has now declared that 79 countries can enter its country without necessarily using a visa

The country, however, exempted Nigeria from the list of countries that can enjoy this benefit

It said the new development would help to make it easier for travellers to enter the country

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera notified parliament that the African nation had eliminated visa restrictions for travellers from 79 countries.

The list now includes Ghana, Gambia, Sierra Leone and others, with the restriction earlier lifted for Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

BusinessDay, however, reported that the country exempted Nigeria from the list of visa-free countries.

This means that Nigerians who wish to travel to Malawi for business or pleasure would need to apply for an electronic visa, which can be obtained upon arrival.

Decision to encourage tourist

According to the President, the visa-free decision is intended to make it easier for travellers to enter the country, particularly those from nations like the UK, China, Russia, Germany, Australia, Canada, and France, as well as members of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

In compliance with the latest visa restrictions in Malawi, multiple entry visas are now valid for up to 12 months. However, this exception does not apply to nations requiring visas for Malawi nationals.

Furthermore, these limitations do not apply to certain privileged groups, such as diplomats, government officials, and nations with mutual exchange arrangements for multiple-entry visas with Malawi.

Focus on tourism

The British embassy in Malawi urged its citizens to take advantage of the recently relaxed visa requirements and visit the well-known tourist destinations in the nation in southern Africa.

After the tobacco and tea industries, tourism is Malawi's third-largest source of foreign profits, according to Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule. The country is often described as economically disadvantaged.

But Malawi has devised a comprehensive strategy to attract investment in several areas, including agriculture, tourism, and mining, to recognise tourism's critical role in bolstering the country's economy.

Malawi, partially located along the shores of Lake Malawi, Africa's third-largest freshwater lake and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is home to various species, including crocodiles, hippos, and elephants.

In the past, Malawi's strict visa policies have posed a significant obstacle to the country's ability to attract tourists.

It now has updated visa requirements, adding to the expanding number of nations facilitating foreign travel.

Rwanda, Benin, The Gambia and Seychelles remain the only African countries to offer visa-free travel to all global visitors, according to Visaguide.world.

